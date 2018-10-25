New ‘How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ trailer lands

Steel yourself – the original How To Train Your Dragon trilogy is officially coming to an end, and the latest trailer is doing its best to prepare you for that eventuality.

As a result, the below trailer is probably NSFW – unless you don’t mind your colleagues catching you blubbing into your laptop.

Yep, The Hidden World has an air of finality about it, with the movie’s main plot revolving around a search for a secret land of dragons, after a new villain arrives to the village of Berk – now a viking-dragon paradise overseen by its new chief, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) – to remove the dragon element from the equation.

Adding further complications, Hiccup’s dragon Toothless has fallen in love with a Light Fury, and appears to be growing into a leadership position of his own.

It all feels very much like themes of growing up and letting go are going to cause everyone who’s aged alongside this franchise to weep harder than they did when Andy gave away his mates at the end of Toy Story 3, but we’ll see.

We’ve also got a new poster, which is so colourful and exciting, we’re wondering if it’s trying to lull us into a false sense of security.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown…and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives.

Welcome to the most astonishing chapter of one of the most beloved animated franchises in film history: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia.

When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destinies are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is out on February 1, 2019 in the UK.

