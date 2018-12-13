New 'Once Upon A Deadpool' poster offends Mormon church

The new poster for Once Upon A Deadpool has fallen foul of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A promo for the PG-13-rated re-cut of Deadpool 2 shows the red-masked superhuman mercenary flanked by trombone and tuba-playing angels, while he floats among them in a float robe.

It’s emblazoned with the legend ‘Yule believe in miracles’, and also, in a mean twist, features John Wick’s sadly departed terrier.

So far, so biblical (apart from the tagline and the terrier), but apparently it bears a rather striking resemblance to a famous piece of ‘Gospel art’ held dear to the church.

Harry Anderson’s The Second Coming shows Jesus descending from the heavens on a cloud, heralded by trumpeting angels, and was commissioned by the church in the 1960s.

The Second Coming, by Harry Anderson. (Image: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) More

Many versions of the paintings, and others by Anderson, find themselves in Mormon homes and places of worship.

And now a petition has been launched calling for director Tim Miller to have the poster withdrawn from circulation, and at the time of writing it has a not inconsequential 36,000 signatures.

Said the petition founder Cassidy Carter: “Deadpool recently posted a new poster for the Once Upon a Deadpool that resembles the sacred picture of “The Second Coming”.

“In the original painting Jesus Christ is at the center surrounded by angels. In the poster Deadpool replaces Jesus Christ. Deadpool is positioned exactly as Jesus Christ was and is wearing a white robe.

“It is unknown if the picture was used to intentionally mock the Church of Jesus Christ, but it is clear it was copied from the original picture. This is a form a religious discrimination. We ask that the picture be not used or posted in any manner. That they find another poster to represent their movie.”

Said one signee: “This isn’t just a stab at the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-Day Saints, this is mocking our Savior, Jesus Christ. While I choose to not be offended when someone mocks my religion, I will forever stand with and defend Jesus Christ.”

However, another quoted senior church member David A. Bednar in saying: “To be offended is a choice we make; it is not a condition inflicted or imposed upon us by someone or something else.”

As yet the Fox, nor the church itself, has commented on the matter.

