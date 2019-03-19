Has the new working title of 'Bond 25' been leaked?

Security around the Bond movies is notorious, but it seems even the movie’s working title is being kept a closely-guarded secret.

First it was thought to be the slightly Partridge-esque Shatterhand, but after an autograph hunter bumped into Barbara Broccoli and asked the question, the producer of the Bond movies confirmed that it was not.

But now, thanks to some production alerts online, we may have a new lead.

Read more: 007 to drive electric car in Bond 25

Trusted Bond source MI6-HQ, breaker of many Bond stories in the past, spied a profile online of one of the project’s ‘breakdown artists’, who work in the costume department.

The profile, posted on the website Mandy.com, a jobs platform for the film, TV and movie industries, lists breakdown artist Beth Herd as working on a movie for ‘B25 Productions’, the name of the company set up by Eon Productions, the makers of the Bond films.

The working title of that film is listed under the working title of ‘Eclipse’, and though the profile has since been edited, there are cached copies of it online.

(Credit: Mandy.com/MI6-HQ.com) More

Of course, this will likely not be the name of the next Bond movie, but you never know…

Read more: Bond 25 is not using the working title Shatterhand

What we do know is that locations are said to included Jamaica and Norway, as well as the movie’s base at Pinewood.

Daniel Craig will be returning for his last appearance as Bond, alongside Lea Seydoux reprising her role as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, and Ralph Fiennes as M.

Rami Malek is said to be in line to play the movie’s villain.

Production is scheduled to begin on April 6 at Pinewood, with director Cary Fukunaga working from a script by Bond veterans Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

It’s due in February, 2020.



