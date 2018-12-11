Newspaper's awkward Julia Roberts typo goes viral

By Kristine Tarbert, Yahoo Lifestyle AU

A newspaper has ended up in the spotlight after making a very awkward typo in the headline of a Julia Roberts story.

The Post-Journal of Jamestown, New York, put together a great feature article on the 51-year-old Hollywood actress, looking back at her career more than 30 years after her first on-screen role.

But it was the headline that ended up making the news.

And it’s a bad one.

“Julia Roberts Finds Life And Her Holes Get Better With Age,” it read.

Of course, it meant to read her ‘roles get better with age’, but despite a correction being printed a day later, photos of the blunder quickly made their way onto Twitter.

Headline of the day Julia Roberts Finds Life And Her Holes Get Better With Age pic.twitter.com/85oU83ijgi — raf taylor (@truthis24fps) December 10, 2018





I feel this title about Julia Roberts and Holes perhaps needs a little finessing pic.twitter.com/z2o7EmJKbk — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) December 10, 2018





@TheEllenShow can’t believe this headline in our local paper… Julia Roberts will be glad to know her holes are getting better with age😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gvZkOsBjyN — elizabeth (@eadavisus) December 9, 2018





In the actual story, Julia opened up about how age has lead to more complexity of possible parts.

“You know, I’m happy and I have fun at home, so it would take a lot for someone to say: ‘Look, you can play this part where you’re happy and have fun.’ Well, I just do that at home,” she said in the published interview.

In October, Julia said she has too much “life experience” to star in romcom movies.

Having previously appeared in hits such as Pretty Woman and Notting Hill, she revealed she’s unlikely to star in any more romcoms because she cannot convincingly play a naive character.

“There came a point in my career where people thought I had turned on romantic comedies, which I love them, I love to be in them, I love to watch them,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“But sometimes, they just don’t work at a certain point of life experience.”





