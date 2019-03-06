The next James Bond film is NOT called Shatterhand, confirms producer

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli pose with the David O. Selznick award and Daniel Craig backstage at the 25th annual Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards 2014. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Producers Guild/AP Images)

Bond 25 is not called Shatterhand, according to the film’s producer Barbara Broccoli.

The next James Bond film was rumoured to be shooting under the working title of “Shatterhand” – a codename for Bond’s nemesis Blofeld in Ian Fleming’s novels – but now an autograph hunter appears to have debunked the theory as hearsay.

Trusted James Bond blog mi6-hq.com published a photo, apparently shared by autograph hunter India Grace on Facebook, that showed Broccoli had signed an image with the word Shatterhand on it, adding “It’s not” above the rumoured titled. Grace has since shared the photos on her Instagram – see below.





The image was accompanied by a selfie with the producer of the Bond films since 1995’s GoldenEye. Grace tells Yahoo that Broccoli saw the photo and said “it’s not called Shatterhand”, before signing “it’s not” on the image.

Shatterhand has long been rumoured to be a working title for the next James Bond film. As seasoned Bond watchers will know, it was even in the running to be the title of Pierce Brosnan’s Tomorrow Never Dies. But as the swift online mockery of the title showed, it would be a terrible name for a Bond film.

Rami Malek is the latest name to be linked with a role in Bond 25, with the Oscar-winning actor reportedly in talks to play the film’s primary villain. Directed by Cary Fukanaga, with a script by long-time Bond writers Neal Purvis & Robert Wade (plus a polish from Scott Z Burns), Bond 25 will be in cinemas in April 2020.

It will be be Daniel Craig’s final film as 007.

EON, the company who produces the James Bond films, usually holds a press conference to announce the cast and title before production commences, which we expect to be held in the next few months.



