Nicolas Cage seeks marriage annulment, four days after getting married

Nicolas Cage is reportedly calling it quits on his latest marriage, after only four days.

According to The Blast, which has seen the court records, the Face/Off legend is seeking an annulment, and filed for the papers to do so on Wednesday this week.

It’s thought he married girlfriend Erika Koike in Las Vegas last Friday, the same day that they applied for a Nevada marriage license.

The site reports that if an annulment of the nuptials isn’t possible, Cage will continue with divorce proceedings.

The actor has been seeing Koike, a make-up artist, since last April.

This was Cage’s fourth marriage.

His first was to actress Patricia Arquette in 1995, which ended in divorce in 2001, followed quickly by his marriage to Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, in 2002.

They divorced in 2004, and he remarried to Alice Kim, a former waitress, the same year, with whom he had a son, Kal-El, a year later.

He separated from Kim in January, 2016, and they finalised their divorce some months later.



