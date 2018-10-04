Nicolas Cage's ex-girlfriend accuses him of abuse, he denies the 'absurd' claim

Nicolas Cage is categorically denying an abuse claim being made against him by an ex-girlfriend.

Vickie Park, who has reportedly dated the Leaving Las Vegas star on and off since June 2017, filed a restraining order not against Cage but against his estranged wife, according to the website the Blast, which obtained the legal documents. Park said she was being harassed and stalked by Alice Kim Cage on social media. The situation has made Park afraid to leave her home.

The protective order — which was denied by the judge, pending a hearing later this month — also had allegations against the Academy Award-winning actor, 54. Park says that when she was with Nicolas Cage in Vienna at the Slash Film Festival on Sept. 20, he abused her while he was “severely intoxicated.” No further details about the alleged abuse are being reported.

Nicolas Cage and a woman identified as Vickie Park in Vienna last month. (Photo: Backgrid) More

A rep for Cage has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment, but told the Blast, “Nicolas and Alice Cage categorically deny the absurd allegations listed in the filing of a temporary restraining order against Alice Cage, which was denied by the court.”

The Cages — who have a 13-year-old son, Kal-El — were married in 2004, but split in 2016. They have yet to divorce and have been spotted out together more than once since their split.

Nicolas Cage’s ex-girlfriend alleges that he abused her last month and that his estranged wife, Alice Kim Cage, has been stalking and harassing her. The Cages, who separated in 2016, deny the “absurd” allegations. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) More

Nicolas Cage has been linked to several women since announcing the separation. In July, TMZ reported that he and “his girlfriend,” who wasn’t identified, were staying at the Fairmont Banff Springs hotel in Alberta, Canada, when things got “so loud” that police were called after midnight when hotel security wasn’t able to quiet things down. Law enforcement said no arrests were made.

Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim at the 2013 Venice film Festival. (Photo: Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty Images) More

In an interview with the Guardian that came out Monday, Cage talked about his split from Alice Kim Cage — as well as self-destructive behavior he exhibits when he’s not focused on an acting project. He called the end of his 14-year of marriage “a shocker for me” that he “definitely didn’t see coming.” He said that he wanted to stay friends, explaining, “She was quite young when I married her and I don’t really have any ill will towards what happened. That’s all I’ll say.” (There were tabloid reports that she cheated, but they said they had split prior.) As for Cage’s dating life now, “I’m 54 and I’m single again … It’s pretty grim.”

Cage also said that staying busy is best for him mentally. “If I don’t have somewhere to go in the morning and a job to do, it can be very self-destructive,” he admitted. “Then I’m just going to sit and order two bottles of red wine and dissolve, and I don’t want to be that person, so I have to work.” He had several films come out this year, including Between Worlds last month, and a bunch of projects in the works.

