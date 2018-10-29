Nicolas Cage's son Kal-El made his acting debut as a young Bruce Wayne

Kal-El Cage plays a young Bruce Wayne in Teen Titans Go! to the Movies

Nicolas Cage is famous for his love of Superman; not only did he almost star as the live-action hero but he also named his son Kal-El after the DC character.

Funnily enough, though, the 13-year-old’s first acting role has ended up being a young Bruce Wayne.

The young Cage voices the character in Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, which was released earlier this year but is out on Blu-Ray and DVD this week.

The animated film, based on the Teen Titans Go! TV series, sees Nicolas Cage voicing the Man of Steel as the junior squad of heroes try their best to get a movie made about them.

Kal-El is Nicolas Cage’s second son from his marriage to Alice Kim and his eldest, Weston Cage Coppola is also an actor.

Weston has appeared in several movies including Lord of War, Raven and upcoming films Devotion and Get Gone.

His dad has another superhero role to add to his belt as he’s voicing Spider-Man Noir in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated feature film Sony.

The film centres on the Miles Morales incarnation of Spider-Man, just discovering his powers, as a multiverse opens up to show various versions of the web-slinger who all team up to help stop some serious messing up of the space-time continuum.

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies is available on DVD and Blu-Ray from October 30

