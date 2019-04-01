Nicole Kidman 'heartbroken' at daughter Bella's Scientology rise

Nicole Kidman is reportedly heartbroken after her daughter Bella Cruise expressed her devotion to Scientology. Photo: Getty Images/Church of Scientology

Nicole Kidman is reportedly heartbroken after her daughter Bella Cruise voiced her devotion to Scientology in an email sent to thousands of the controversial church’s members.

While Oscar-winner Kidman has remained famously tight-lipped about her adoptive children’s ties to the church, she now appears to have reached breaking point.

“Seeing Bella becoming a poster girl for Scientology will break Nicole’s heart,” a source told NW.

“She hoped that Bella moving to London and seeming so focused on her clothing line meant she wasn’t so involved in the religion, but this is proof she was wrong.”

Read more: Nicole Kidman addresses kids’ relationship with Scientology

Another insider revealed how Kidman always anticipated both Bella and her 23-year-old brother Connor would eventually abandon the religion to which their father Tom Cruise is so devoted.

“It will be devastating for Nicole, who has always held onto the hope that someday Bella and Connor could cut ties with the church,” they told Woman’s Day.

The reports come just days after Bella revealed she had recently qualified as an ‘auditor’ for the secretive sect, in an email sent to the church’s London-based followers.

Another insider revealed how Nicole always anticipated both Bella and her 23-year-old brother Connor would eventually abandon the religion. Photo: Getty Images More

With the qualification, Bella can now quiz Scientologists about their devotion to the religion following the church-sanctioned training which is believed to cost up to £16,000.

Speaking of the effect training had on her life, Bella wrote in the email obtained by The Underground Bunker blog, that it ‘was exactly what (she) needed’.

“This is what I had been searching for. The missing piece,” she said.

Bella went on to divulge details of her father’s infamous devotion to the church and thanked him for helping her through the apparently rigorous training.

Bella lived with her father following her parents’ divorce in 2001. Photo: Getty Images More

“I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn’t been there to support me or get me through the preliminaries,” she said.

“It took a whole family and org to get me here. So thank you to all for the endless support.”

Bella, who was adopted by Nicole and ex-husband Tom Cruise, made headlines in 2015 when she didn’t invite her mother to her London wedding, despite her being in the same city at the time.

It followed more than a decade of separation following her parents’ divorce in 2001 amid constant rumours Nicole was kept at a clear distance from her adoptive children due to the fact she isn’t a Scientologist.

Reporting by Holly Hales, Yahoo Lifestyle AU



