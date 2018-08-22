Nicole Kidman is unrecognisable in upcoming movie 'Destroyer'

Nicole Kidman’s traded her usual glam looks for something rather more gritty image in the first look at new movie Destroyer.

With short hair, no make-up and freckles, she looks like she’s going through – how to put it politely – a bit of a rough patch.

The strong look sits at stark odds with her upscale image seen in the smash HBO series Big Little Lies, in which she played retired lawyer Celeste Wright.

And so does her character in the new project.

She plays Erin Bell, an LAPD detective who, as a new cop, was placed undercover in a criminal gang in the California desert, with ‘tragic results’.

Years later, she’s forced to confront her past when the leader of the gang re-emerges.

Helmed by Karyn Kusama, who directed Æon Flux and horror comedy Jennifer’s Body, it also stars British actor Toby Kebbell, Bradley Whitford and Bucky Barnes himself, Sebastian Stan.

The movie is set to debut at the Toronto Film Festival next month, before a release in November.

It’s not the first time that Kidman has transformed for a role.

Donning an dramatic prosthetic nose, she famously played writer Virginia Woolf in The Hours, back in 2002.

