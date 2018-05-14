Nicole Scherzinger turns heads in stunning Cannes gown

The BlacKkKlansman red carpet was an A-list affair.

Nicole Scherzinger, Naomi Campbell and Cate Blanchett were among the stars debuting show-stopping looks as they stepped out at the BlacKkKlansman premiere at Cannes.

Former Pussycat Doll Scherzinger turned heads in her delicate, white lace and feather gown.

The full-length gown was cinched at the waist, showing off the singer’s curves.

Scherzinger wore her hair off her face, adding a vibrant splash of colour with purple earrings.

Catwalk queen Campbell made sure all eyes were on her as she strutted down the carpet in an unusual dress featuring a mesh bodice and a silk overlay that came over one shoulder then around her body.

She accessorised with chunky jewellery and a choker, and wore her sleek locks pulled back.

Hollywood actress Blanchett made a bold statement in a frothy gown which featured layers in shades of blue, red and purple.

The red carpet was packed full of celebrities who had headed to the Croisette to see Spike Lee’s latest film, an examination of race relations in 1970s America.

Model Hadid and Twlight star Kristen Stewart both looked stunning in silver, with Hadid opting for a floor-skimming number and Stewart choosing to show off her legs in a mini.

