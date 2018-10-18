'Night of the Living Dead': Zombie classic is relevant as ever at 50

By Nick Schager

In the pantheon of horror classics, few stand taller than George A. Romero’s 1968 directorial debut, Night of the Living Dead, which returns to cinemas across UK and Ireland in a newly restored and remastered version on Wednesday, 24 October.

The story of a group of Pennsylvania strangers who find themselves trapped in a farmhouse surrounded by the undead, Romero’s groundbreaking indie never features the word “zombie” (its fiends are referred to as “ghouls”) and yet defined the reanimated creatures for the modern age, transforming them from black-magic Caribbean slaves (as in films such as 1932’s White Zombie and 1943’s I Walked With a Zombie) into rotting corpses with a single-minded hunger for human flesh — a legacy that shows no signs of abating thanks to the likes of 28 Days Later, World War Z, Train to Busan, Zombieland, and, of course, The Walking Dead.

A stark, brutal, and bleak tale of survival that shocked audiences upon its release, Night of the Living Dead imagines chaos and annihilation coming not from invading extraterrestrials or supernatural monsters, but from ourselves. It was a new apocalyptic American nightmare steeped in contemporary anxieties, and on its 50th anniversary (the dead rose on Oct. 1, 1968), it remains as potent — both in terms of scares and allegorical power — as ever.

Shot on a shoestring budget, and inspired by Richard Matheson’s I Am Legend, Romero’s 1968 saga is a sleek, stripped-down affair. While visiting their father’s grave, Barbra (Judith O’Dea) and brother Johnny (Russell Streiner) are accosted by a man who tries to take a bite out of Barbra. In a scuffle to save her, Johnny’s head collides with a gravestone and he perishes. Barbra, understandably freaked out by this incident, flees, eventually stumbling upon a farmhouse outfitted with an outdoor petrol pump.

Struck nearly dumb by this trauma, she’s soon joined by Ben (Duane Jones), a tall, intelligent African-American man who promptly boards up the windows and doors. Before long, they discover they’re not alone — Harry Cooper (Karl Hardman) and his wife, Helen (Marilyn Eastman), have been hiding in the locked basement alongside their injured 11-year-old daughter, Karen (Kyra Schon), as well as local Tom (Keith Wayne) and his girlfriend, Judy (Judith Ridley). Such company quickly breeds hostility, as interpersonal frictions compound an already volatile situation — a setup that would influence countless progeny, including John Carpenter’s Assault on Precinct 13 and Frank Darabont’s Stephen King adaptation, The Mist.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 05: Gary Streiner, Director George A. Romero, Chris Roe and Russ Streiner attend the Night of the Living Dead World Premiere of Restored Print during the To Save and Project: The 14th MOMA International Festival of Film Preservation at MOMA on November 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art, Department of Film) More

Radio and TV news broadcasts reveal that this plague is spreading across the region (and perhaps the globe?) thanks to radioactivity from a downed space probe. Night of the Living Dead, however, hardly proffers that theory as a definitive explanation. Instead, it keeps the root cause of this cataclysm more than a bit vague, the better to maintain an atmosphere of dreadful, irrational uncertainty. Furthermore, it’s a strategy designed to leave things open to allegorical interpretation.

Produced at a time of domestic racial and economic strife, as well as the Vietnam War, Romero layers the action with roiling undercurrents. From Barbra’s initial misleading dialogue with Ben (implying that Johnny was her boyfriend, which suggests she fears being alone with a black man), to Harry’s lies about his cowardly decision to not come upstairs and aid them (which are censured by Ben), to the “ghouls” themselves (which are simultaneously anonymous and familiar agents of death), the film is awash in all manner of urgent terrors and conflicts: familial discord; racial tensions; parental hang-ups; patriarchal hubris; and fear-of-the-“other” mania.

