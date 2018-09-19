'Night School': Tiffany Haddish gives Kevin Hart a lesson he won't forget in new exclusive clip

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart are two of cinema’s biggest comedy heavyweights, and so we’re understandably thrilled that they’re appearing together in Night School, the new comedy from the director of Girls Trip.

The film is about a gang of outsiders – including Hart’s Teddy – who are sent back to school to earn a General Equivalency Diploma. The GED gives high school drop outs the chance to prove they have what it takes to succeed beyond education.

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart square off in Night School. (Universal Pictures) More

We’r really excited to share a new look at Night School – in UK cinemas 28 September – with a brand new exclusive clip. In the new sneak peek Teddy (Kevin Hart) is in the training ring with Tiffany Haddish’s tutor Carrie. She’s there to put him through his paces while also throwing general knowledge questions at him.

The diminutive comic star is no match for Haddish though, whose mental and physical gymnastics easily overpower him, despite encouragement from Ben Schwartz outside the ring.

Pop quiz hot shot… what’s the capital of Belgium? (Universal Pictures) More

Synopsis: Star Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for the hit Ride Along and Think Like a Man series, bring their signature style to Night School. The comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the long shot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.

Co-stars Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Taran Killam and Romany Malco join Hart onscreen for the film that Hart produces for his Hartbeat Productions, and Packer via his Will Packer Productions.

Night School is in UK cinemas from Friday 28 September. Watch a trailer below.





