‘The Nightingale’s’ Jennifer Kent Reacts to Insult at Press Screening

Jennifer Kent’s well-received “The Nightingale,” the only film directed by a woman competing at the Venice Film Festival, was Topic A on the Lido on Thursday after the previous night’s screening was marred by an Italian journalist who loudly insulted the director.

Kent addressed the incident during the film’s press conference Thursday, saying that “it’s of absolute importance to react with compassion and love for ignorance. There is no other option.”

“The film speaks very clearly to that,” said the Australian actress-turned director, whose feature debut, “The Babadook,” played at Sundance. “I am very proud of the film and my crew for daring to tell a story that needs to be told. Love, compassion, kindness are our lifeline, and if we don’t utilize them, we will all go down the plughole.”

Kent reflected on the fact that she’s the only woman director in competition at Venice.

“It’s not about me, but it is quite hard for me because I wish I had my sister filmmakers here. It’s important we move towards gender parity. Cinema’s job is to reflect the world, and if we only reflect 50% of the world, then it’s not doing its job. It’s a very serious issue,” Kent said.

She added: “There are other filmmakers that are under-represented: indigenous filmmakers, filmmakers of color, filmmakers from developing countries, filmmakers who don’t identify as cisgender men or women. We still have a lot of way to go.”

FilmNation is handling international sales rights on “The Nightingale.” The film, which is produced by Causeway Films and Made Up Stories, still has no U.S. distributor.

Set in 1820s Tasmania, “The Nightingale” follows Aisling Franciosi (“Game of Thrones”) as Clare, a young Irish convict, as she chases a British officer through the rugged Tasmanian wilderness, bent on revenge for a terrible act of violence he committed against her family.

The Italian journalist who insulted Kent Wednesday night issued an apology, which was translated and posted on Twitter by a fellow journalist. “My gesture identifies me and only me as a boor and not the entire Italian journalistic apparatus that has been attacked around the world in the last few hours,” said the journalist, who then claimed his insult was not a sexist or misogynistic attack but rather “an irrational and hyperbolic thought of a cynicism that might go well (but actually not) at a bar with friends but is absolutely out of place within an art exhibition.”

The Italian journalist who screamed “whore” at Jennifer Kent’s name in the credits of THE NIGHTINGALE at #Venezia75 speaks out… seems like a full apology: until he claims it wasn’t sexist. pic.twitter.com/wQ3mqnqRlx — Whitlock and Pope (@WhitlockAndPope) September 6, 2018





Support for Kent has flowed on social media from journalists as well as film professionals.

Here is a sample of reactions:

Reports are “The Babadook” director Jennifer Kent’s THE NIGHTINGALE screened for press in Venice to rave reviews, but an ugly screening crowd who cheered at an act of racial violence and someone called Kent a variation on ‘whore’. Yikes. — Garth Franklin (@darkhorizons) September 6, 2018





If Venice could identify the Italian press member who bellowingly called Jennifer Kent a whore at last night's screening of THE NIGHTINGALE, and revoke their accreditation going forward, that would be a good start. — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) September 6, 2018





Sexist who shouted "Whore" at Jennifer Kent's name last night claims he was not being sexist, in stellar example of how sexism works. https://t.co/pkbOx825aU — Jessica Kiang (@jessicakiang) September 6, 2018





Sexisme et racisme parmi les réactions des journalistes à la projection presse de #Nightingale de Jennifer Kent. Des réactions qui confirment ce que le film raconte : on vit entouré.e.s de pauvres types que leurs mères n'ont pas aimés #Venezia75 #masculinitétoxique — Elli Mastorou (@cafesoluble) September 5, 2018





