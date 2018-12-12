The nominations for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards

A Star is Born leads the way.

A Star is Born leads the way in nominations at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The musical drama, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, scored four nominations, including in the outstanding performance by a cast category.

It was followed by Spike Lee-directed Blackkklansman and Olivia Colman-starring The Favourite, which each had three nods.

Here is a full list of nominations:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

Blackkklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians









Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

John David Washington (Blackkklansman)









Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)









Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)

Adam Driver (Blackkklansman)

Sam Elliot (A Star is Born)

Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)









Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams (Vice)

Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place)

Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)









Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us









Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel









Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)









Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Krasinski (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)









Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Alison Brie (Glow)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)









Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Tony Shaloub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)









Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape of Dannemora)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Emma Stone (Maniac)









Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Anthony Hopkins (King Lear)

Bill Pullman (The Sinner)









STUNTS

Outstanding Action Performances By Stunt Ensembles In A Motion Picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mission:Impossible – Fallout









Outstanding Action Performances By TV Stunt Ensembles In A TV Comedy Or Drama

Glow

Marvel’s Daredevil

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld







