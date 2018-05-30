Norman Reedus 'offered $20 million' to take over as 'The Walking Dead' lead from Andrew Lincoln

It seems AMC is trying to get its ducks in a row with the reports that Andrew Lincoln is leaving The Walking Dead.

The network has now, apparently, offered Norman Reedus $20 million to take the British actor’s place as the show’s lead.

Reedus has starred in The Walking Dead since the show first aired, along with Lincoln, and his character Daryl Dixon is a long-term fan favourite who could easily transition into the central role.

The Hollywood Reporter claim this would be a significant pay rise for the American actor who has appeared in all eight of the previous seasons and is currently in Atlanta filming season nine.

The exit of Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes, is said to be a shock but writers will gradually phase him out in season nine along with co-star Lauren Cohan who plays Maggie.

Goodbye Grimes! A source told The Wrap that Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes on “The Walking Dead,” will not be returning after Season 9 of the zombie drama ends. More

The series is based on Robert Kirkman’s ongoing comic series and his story still revolves around Rick so the show’s writers will have to come up with some more original material in order to transition Lincoln out and Reedus into the lead.

It’s also unclear if Danai Gurira (Michonne) will return to The Walking Dead following her breakout film role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Her performances as Okoye in both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War has been praised by fans and critics alike so she may well be looking to take advantage and secure more big screen roles.

The Walking Dead airs on AMC in the US and on FOX and NOW TV in the UK.

READ MORE

Fox shareholders to vote on Disney deal

Dave Bautista back for ‘Avengers 4′

McKellen disappointed Dumbledore not openly gay