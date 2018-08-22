What now for 'Bond 25' following Danny Boyle's departure?

In an unprecedented turn of events for the James Bond franchise, Danny Boyle has stepped down from directing Bond 25.

The next 007 adventure is due to hit cinemas in October 2019, so with just over a year to go before Daniel Craig’s swan song as Bond is released, Eon Productions finds itself cast adrift with no director or script in place.

The news was announced unceremoniously on social media on Tuesday with the simple statement citing “creative differences”.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25. pic.twitter.com/0Thl116eAd — James Bond (@007) August 21, 2018





This is the first time ever in the film series’ 50 years plus history that Eon has parted ways with a director after they have been officially announced. James Bonds have come and go, but directors have always been safe once they’d been hired.

“Story and scale might have been the key points of debate but it is pure speculation at this stage,” says Ajay Chowdhury, spokesperson for The James Bond International Fan Club.

Scriptwriter John Hodge will likely also follow the director out the door, alongside Boyle’s long-time production designer Mark Tildesley who only joined pre-production in July.

Can Bond 25 still feasibly hit its release date?

Let’s take a look at the plates that Eon, who’ve produced every official 007 film to date, have to keep spinning to make the date.

They need a director… fast

In this March 15, 2018 file photo, director Danny Boyle attends FX Networks' annual all-star party in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Bond 25 is due to start shooting in December this year, with Croatia one of the film’s rumoured locations. Sound stages at Pinewood will have been booked for years after all, the release date was announced back in 2017.

Daniel Craig will have kept his schedule clear, as will all of the key personnel who return to Bond year in, year out like special effects coordinator Chris Courbould and stunt coordinator Gary Powell.

So, it seems unlikely Eon will want to move the production date, but they desperately need a director, and one that can hit the ground running. Many people online have suggested Chris Nolan, Mission Impossible Fallout’s Christopher McQuarrie, or even Idris Elba as potential replacements. But with such little time to be able to put their personal stamp on the project, it seems unlikely they’d want to sign on.

It’s more likely that Eon will turn back to their original shortlist of directors for Bond 25 before the Boyle-Hodge script came into play. Those names include Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, Blade Runner 2049), Yann Demange (’71), and David Mackenzie (Outlaw King).

We can immediately rule out Villeneuve as he’s working on his adaptation of Dune right now. Mackenzie is in post-production on Outlaw King for Netflix and prepping his TV series Gemstone.

Demange is the bookies’ favourite right now to replace Boyle, as he has a fairly clear slate beyond the release of his next film White Boy Rick.





Star Wars is the other big name franchise that has fired directors recently, but they did it halfway through production on Solo: A Star Wars Story, parting ways with Phil Lord and Chris Miller again citing “creative differences”.

That film drafted in Ron Howard, which is exactly the sort of director Bond 25 needs right now – a safe pair of hands. Could this be his next project?

They need a new script… and they already have one

Neal Purvis (L) and Robert Wade speak at the "Masterclass with Neal Purvis and Robert Wade" panel at the Al Mirqab Hotel during the 2012 Doha Tribeca Film Festival on November 19, 2012 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Doha Film Institute)

