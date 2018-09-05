'The Nun' director Corin Hardy reveals real-life ghostly encounter and the film's biggest influences

Corin Hardy, the director of The Nun, has revealed he had a real-life supernatural experience of his own while making his spin-off of horror hit The Conjuring.

The 43-year-old English director says he “can’t really explain” the spooky encounter he had with while shooting the horror film in Romania last year.

“I had my first supernatural experience whilst making The Nun,” Hardy tells Yahoo Movies UK.

“We were filming that ‘corridor with crosses’ sequence in the movie and it was [filmed in a real] 200ft long corridor underground in a Romanian fortress.”

The sequence Hardy is referring to sees Sister Irene, a trainee nun played by American Horror Story scream queen Taissa Farmiga, investigating the catacombs beneath an ancient Romanian convent. Irene, on official Vatican business, is stalking along the passageway festooned with hundreds of crucifixes hanging from the ceiling, approaching her destination: a locked door inscribed with the latin message: ‘Finit hic deo’ – ‘God ends here’.

“You get crew members on location having to duck out of shot and hide around corners, and so I had to be in this dark cell room, adjacent to this 200ft long underground corridor, that I went in, into the pitch blackness,” Hardy goes on.

“I saw a couple of figures in the room, sitting, watching, and I thought they were Romanian crew members. I turned my back and I went to my monitors, I was watching the takes of Taissa, with this quite complex camera movement: it’s rotating and tracking in.

“So after I got the take, I turned around to see the reaction of these crew members. I turned over my shoulder and there was no-one there.”





“And it freaked me out, because it was a room with no other exits, and the only door was right in front of me into the corridor. I assume that they were maybe Romanian ghosts of soldiers that once were in this fortress.”

Yahoo spoke with Hardy on the eve of the launch of The Nun (in cinemas Thursday, 6 September) to talk about his second feature, which is the fifth film to take place in James Wan’s The Conjuring universe.

Hardy landed the gig while developing his remake of The Crow with Jason Momoa, which eventually got cancelled, so we asked him about working as a ‘gun for hire’, the influences he looked to for The Nun, and whether he’d want to follow in the footsteps of other Conjuring alumni into the world of the DC comic book movies.

Yahoo Movies UK: When you sign up to make a film in The Conjuring universe, is there a guideline, or set of rules you have to stick to?

Corin Hardy: We’re not given an instruction manual. I guess the guideline was that: I’m a fan of horror, and a fan of James Wan’s movies, and I’ve seen all the Conjuring movies, and the Annabelle movies, so I knew the world that I was becoming a part of. So it was really more instinctual.

And when I met James and also Gary [Dauberman] (screenwriter of The Nun, It, Annabelle, and Annabelle: Creation), they were both passionate horror fans as well, so it was sort of like an unspoken connection. We could discuss anything, for sure, and when we had the script in pre-production, anything we could solidify and improve, we did.

