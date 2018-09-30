‘The Nun’ Now The Most Almighty ‘Conjuring’ Title Ever With $330M Worldwide – Box Office

New Line’s The Nun officially became the highest-grossing title in The Conjuring universe this weekend with a running global total of $330M, besting the $320M worldwide haul of The Conjuring 2 which previously owned that record.

With a net production cost of $22M, The Nun is bound for at least a $100M-plus profit after all ancillaries when you consider that The Conjuring 2 minted close to that figure off a production cost that was close to double that plus $100M P&A costs. Annabelle: Creation last year with a combined P&A and production cost of $115M saw $306.5M in global ticket sales which ultimately yielded $108.7M in black ink.

Much of The Nun‘s success has been driven by Spanish-speaking markets abroad with Mexico being the top with $21.5M followed by Brazil second with $17M. Spain is up in the top territories as well with $10.5M while Columbia has grossed $6.2M. Here in the states, Hispanic audiences have accounted for close to a third of Nun‘s $109M business where it was a key pic for sending the September domestic B.O. to its second-best level yet with $659.6M. While the Corin Hardy-directed pic didn’t open in any new markets this weekend, it was the top title at the overseas box office this weekend with $16.2M in its fourth go-round in 80 overseas territories and 9,987 screens and running total of $221M; that’s also the best international take for a Conjuring movie ever. France was the top territory for Nun in weekend dos with $2.3M, the No. 1 pic in the country with $7.4M running cume. Russia was the second-best market over the last three days with $1.7M in its second weekend at 1,795 screens for a running total of $7.2M. Another lucrative horror win for New Line propelled by President and CCO Richard Brener and EVP Dave Neustadter and WB marketing guru Blair Rich and their teams. Carolyn Blackwood (President and Chief Content Officer) is the co-head of New Line and was integral to the film as well.

Warners also had a great weekend with abroad where it launched in 49 markets for a $14M fourth place take on 8,045 screens on the foreign B.O. chart, $15.6M running total. China’s local comedy Hello, Mrs. Money pocketed $17.5M in second place. Together with $23M in U.S./Canada, Smallfoot‘s global debut totaled $38.6M giving it the No. 1 rank on the global B.O. chart. Smallfoot was the No. 1 title in Latin America led by a $3.6M launch in Mexico on 2,551 screens and controlling 46% of the top 5 pics. Its the biggest opening ever for a WB animated film in the country and it’s pacing ahead of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls (+30%), Sony’s The Emoji Movie(+31%),Warners’ Storks (+39%) and DWA’s Captain Underpants (+297%). Australia collected $1.4M on 312 before school holidays start this week, nearly doubling last weekend’s platform results. The pics ranks No. 2 with a running cume of $3.1M. Brazil debuted to $1.3M on 917 screens in the top spot, repping 42% of the top 5 pic’s business. That result is +29% over Captain Underpants, +90% over The Lorax and 7% ahead of Storks. Smallfoot increases its footprint to Italy next weekend, with Spain going Oct. 11, UK on Oct. 12, Japan Oct. 12, France Oct. 17, China Oct. 19 and Russia Oct. 25.

Universal/Working Title’s Johnny English Strikes Again is up to $44.2M overseas before its Oct. 26 debut. In its second weekend overseas the Rowan Atkinson movie drew $14.2M in 38 territories with eight markets opening giving it a 3rd place notch on the foreign B.O. chart. There were strong bows in Indonesia ($2.3M), Finland ($0.6M), India ($0.5M), Sweden ($0.5M) and Norway ($0.4M).

The Incredibles 2 opened in Germany and Austria which propelled the pic to $11.9M for the weekend in 5th place with strong holds in the UK (-12%), Spain (-17%), Denmark (-28%), Finland (-30%), France (-32%), Sweden (-37%), Japan (-37%), Italy (-44%) and Norway (-44%). Overseas cume is $603.3M, total global is $1.2B for the Disney/Pixar movie.

Amblin/Universal’s The House With a Clock In Its Walls slotted 6th with $9.4M from 43 Uni and Amblin combined territories. Overseas total is $21M with worldwide at $65.8M. The Eli Roth-directed family movie opened in 19 markets with highs in Russia($1.9M), France ($1.6M), Thailand ($500K) and United Arab Emirates ($400K). Counting domestic’s $12.5M second weekend, House is third on the global B.O. chart with $21.9M weekend.