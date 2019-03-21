'The OA' Part II: Jason Isaacs and Kingsley Ben-Adir say some fan theories are close, tease 5 seasons

Netflix’s head-scratching sci-fi drama The OA returns this week for a long-awaited second season. Following its bizarre first season finale, The OA may have more questions to answer than any other series out this year… and that includes Game of Thrones.

What dimension’s OA zipped off to? What are the FBI really doing? What was all that with the Movements? Will we get to see more of OA’s delicious cooking skills this season? Fans will be HAP-py (sorry) to know that the first season’s smash-hit mind-boggling story and shocking finale promises to get even more outrageous in its follow up, as the plot centres around a mysterious house in San Francisco, teased in the Season 2 trailer.

Jason Isaacs returns after starring in the first series as malevolent captor Hap, now playing an alternate reality version of his big bad. Kinglsey Ben-Adir, best known for his lead role as Dr Marcus Summer in ITV’s Vera, joins the second season of The OA as new lead, Karim Washington, a San Francisco-based private detective.

So who better to answer all of our biggest questions ahead of the new season than the guys who know everything?

“We could, but we’d be rubbish if we did that because the whole point of The OA is it’s a fantastic mystery,” says Jason Isaacs.

Well, in this reality at least, we’ve simply spent too long discussing the intricacies of The Movements on OA fan forums to let this opportunity go to waste.

We spoke to Jason Isaacs and Kingsley Ben-Adir about their verdicts on fan theories, they reveal the alternate-universe roles they almost played, tease the future of the show, and get real about the possibility of a Stranger Things x OA crossover…

Yahoo Movies UK: This is a show that lends itself to so many fan theories, and there are so many questions fans have from season one…

(L-R) Brit Marling, Jason Isaacs in The OA Part I (JoJo Whilden/Netflix) More

Jason Isaacs: But hilariously, they don’t really want the answers. That’s the thing. I used to do a lot of magic tricks, and people ask, ‘How did you do that?’ And if you tell them, they go from this look of wonderment to unbelievable disappointment: “Oh, you’ve got a plastic thumb have you?”

There are many theories. We’ve read them, we’ve talked about them, but we don’t want to confirm or deny any of them. But you can run them all by us.

What’s the craziest theory you’ve read so far?

JI: Some of the craziest theories are closest to the truth, so I’m not going to say.

Kingsley Ben-Adir: I wasn’t in season one, so no one stops me on the street and asks me. But I do know one theory, about the FBI.

Is it the one about how he FBI stashed the books under Prairie’s bed to discredit her story to the others? Why else would Riz Ahmed’s FBI agent have been skulking around that house?

KB-A: That’s the only one I’ve heard because my pal told me that’s what he thought happened. And I was like, ‘I don’t know!’

JI: Yeah I’ve heard that theory as well. I think it’s definitely a theory that’s out there!

I think that’s my favourite one, I think that seems plausible.

KB-A: You should go with that one!

Ok, another fan theory on the FBI theme, is Rachel an undercover FBI agent? The show doesn’t show Hap putting her through the NDE tests and in Episode 6 we are told she doesn’t have her own movement…

(L-R) Sharon Van Etten (Rachel) and Brit Marling (Prairie) in The OA (JoJo Whilden/Netflix) More

