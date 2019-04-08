What Is An OCG? Line Of Duty's Acronyms Explained In AC-12 Glossary

As much as we love it (and we really, really do), there’s no denying Line Of Duty can make your brain hurt sometimes.
Obviously, the twists and turns in the plot are supposed to keep us on our toes, but many viewers have also noted how the constant use of police acronyms isn’t helping when it comes to understanding what is going on.
So let’s all take a moment to thank the good people running the BBC One Twitter account then, who have published an official AC-12 glossary.
From ‘OCG’ to ‘UCO’, they have translated all the phrases frequently used by Hastings, Flemming and Arnott as they investigate corrupt police officers.
The fifth series of the hit show launched on BBC One at the end of March, and sees AC-12 looking into the organised group of balaclava men who we discovered were operating at the end of series four under the rule of the mysterious ‘H’.
The early episodes have forced viewers to consider whether or not AC-12 boss Ted Hastings could be the corrupt officer leading the OCG from inside the police force.
It has also introduced the team’s newest suspect in the form of John Corbett (played by Stephen Graham), who is an undercover officer embedded within the OCG, who AC-12 believe has gone rogue.
Line Of Duty airs Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC One.
