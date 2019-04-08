What Is An OCG? Line Of Duty's Acronyms Explained In AC-12 Glossary

As much as we love it (and we really, really do), there’s no denying Line Of Duty can make your brain hurt sometimes.

Obviously, the twists and turns in the plot are supposed to keep us on our toes, but many viewers have also noted how the constant use of police acronyms isn’t helping when it comes to understanding what is going on.

So let’s all take a moment to thank the good people running the BBC One Twitter account then, who have published an official AC-12 glossary.

AC-12's Flemming, Hastings and Arnott More

From ‘OCG’ to ‘UCO’, they have translated all the phrases frequently used by Hastings, Flemming and Arnott as they investigate corrupt police officers.

