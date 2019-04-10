Official Film Chart 10th April 2019

Ralph Breaks The Internet smashes the Official Film Chart this week as it climbs three places to reach Number 1 following its release on disc. The animated sequel sees John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman return to voice Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz as the friends who discover a wi-fi router in their arcade and a whole new adventure ensues.

Bohemian Rhapsody remains at Number 2 for another week, as last week’s Number 1, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald drops to Number 3.

This week’s highest new entry is Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse (4). This animated take on the Marvel character follows teenager Miles Morales, the Spider-Man of his world, who crosses paths with five counterparts from other dimensions as they team up to stop a threat that affects all realities.

Creed II slips to Number 5, Robin Hood is this week’s Number 6 and former chart-topper A Star Is Born is at Number 7.

Sci-fi Horror Annihilation debuts this week at Number 8. Natalie Portman stars as a biologist, who while mourning the disappearance of her husband, signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition into a mysterious zone where the laws of nature don't apply.

Incredibles 2 returns to the Top 10 after climbing seven places to Number 9, ahead of Christopher Robin at Number 10.

The Greatest Showman’s phenomenal run in the Official Film Chart Top 10 has come to an end as it slides to Number 11 this week. It’s the first time the musical Goliath has dropped out of the Top 10 since the Official Film Chart was established. It started at Number 3 on the first ever Official Film Chart in November last year and has spent 22 weeks in the Top 10. The all-conquering film was confirmed as the best-selling film of 2018 based on physical and digital sales and continues to be massively popular in 2019 starting the year with two weeks atop the Official Film Chart.

