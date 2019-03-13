Official Film Chart 13th March 2019

Official Film Chart Top 10 with 'Robin Hood' sneak peek - 13th March

Bohemian Rhapsody has had another huge week on the Official Film Chart following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

Taking home the Number 1 trophy for a third consecutive week, the Queen biopic sold 465,000 discs in its first week of physical release, the biggest disc debut since The Greatest Showman which managed 497,000 in its first week, back in May 2018.

Bohemian Rhapsody is the overall champion however, thanks also to the fact it racked up 388,600 digital sales in its first four weeks.

In total, the chart-topper has sold 853,000 copies across DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD and digital downloads in its first four weeks, compared to The Greatest Showman which sold 845,500 in the equivalent four-week period.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, A Star Is Born takes the Number 2 spot for another week; The Grinch climbs two places to Number 3; Tom Hardy’s Venom jumps three spots to Number 4. Hunter Killer drops a place to Number 5.

Johnny English Strikes Again remains at Number 6 for a second week; Halloween (2018) falls four places to land at 7; The Greatest Showman hangs on to its place in the Top 10, rising two spots to Number 8.

Widows enters the Top 10 for the first time this week on downloads alone, reaching Number 9 after climbing 8 places. Directed by Steve McQueen and adapted from Lynda La Plante’s bestseller, the film follows a group of women who undertake a heist following the deaths of their criminal husbands.

Finally, Avengers: Infinity War continues to climb following the theatrical release of Captain Marvel, rounding off the chart at Number 10.

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features an exciting clip of Robin Hood, available to download and keep from March 25. The 2018 film stars Taron Egerton as the folklore hero with a strong supporting cast including Jamie Foxx as Little John and Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham.