Official Film Chart 17th April 2019

Aquaman makes a splash at Number 1 in its first week on the Official Film Chart, outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined.

Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) discovers he’s the half-Atlantean heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, becoming Aquaman to prevent a war between the worlds of ocean and land, and prove his worth as the future king. Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe also star.

It pushes last week’s chart-topper Ralph Breaks The Internet to Number 2; Bohemian Rhapsody also falls one place, landing at Number 3; Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald drops two to Number 5.

Meanwhile, fellow superhero film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse hangs on to Number 4 for a second week on digital downloads only. Could the hero swing to the Number 1 spot when it releases on disc on April 22.

Another new entry, the Peter Jackson produced dystopian steampunk action film Mortal Engines, roles in at Number 6. Venom returns to the Top 10, climbing 6 places to Number 7; A Star Is Born lands at 8; Creed II drops four spots to Number 9, and Taron Egerton’s incarnation of Robin Hood rounds off the countdown at Number 10.

This week’s Official Film Chart features an exclusive clip of Will Ferrell and John C Reilly discussing their reunion in Holmes & Watson. The adventure-comedy caper will be available to Download & Keep from April 20.