Official Film Chart 3rd April 2019

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald continues its reign at the top spot of the Official Film Chart for a second week, keeping previous champion Bohemian Rhapsody at Number 2. The second instalment of JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts series follows Eddie Redmayne’s Magizoologist Newt Scamander, this time joined by Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp in the villainous title role.

This week’s highest new entry is Creed II (3), the follow up to 2015’s Creed and the eighth instalment of the Rocky franchise. Heavyweight Champion Of The World (and son of Apollo) Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago – the son of his father’s killer Ivan Drago – under the mentorship of Rocky Balboa.

Also uploading in the Top 5 this week is Ralph Breaks the Internet, at Number 4 on digital sales only. The critically acclaimed sequel to the much-loved Wreck It Ralph sees Ralph and Vanellope discover a Wi-Fi router in their arcade, leading them into a whole new adventure.

Robin Hood (2018) drops two places to Number 5; Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born is at Number 6; The Grinch hangs about the Top 10 for another week at 7; and the show goes on as The Greatest Showman holds on to Number 8 for another week.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web drops into the Top 10 for the first time, climbing eight spots to Number 9 following its release on disc. Finally, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again sings and dances its way back to the Top 10, moving up five to Number 10.

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a UK exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The animated superhero film follows teenager Miles Morales, the Spider-Man of his world, who crosses paths with five counterparts from other dimensions as they team up to stop a threat that affects all realities. Go behind-the-scenes with this exclusive clip showing how the voice-over actors managed to incorporate their character ideas into the animated film.