Official Film Chart 6th March 2019

Official Film Chart Top 10 with 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' sneak peek - 6th March

Bohemian Rhapsody proves the show will go on as it takes Number 1 on the Official Film Chart for a second week. Rami Malek’s Oscar-winning performance as Freddie Mercury finishes the week 30,000 sales ahead of A Star Is Born at Number 2.

Halloween (2018) returns to the Top 10, climbing nine spots to reach a new peak at 3 and action thriller, Hunter Killer advances four places to Number 4, both following their physical release on disc.

This week’s highest new entry is the latest incarnation of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch starring the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular green grouch, which enters at Number 5 on downloads alone. Johnny English Strikes Again drops four places to Number 6; Venom holds on to a place in the chart at Number 7.

Another new entry on downloads alone, is Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, making its debut at Number 8; First Man takes five small steps back to Number 9. Finally, The Greatest Showman hangs on in there at Number 10.

This week’s Official Film Chart online show features a sneak peek at Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, available to download and keep from March 9.