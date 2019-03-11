Olivia Colman Returns to The Crown After Oscar Win – See Her as a Middle-Aged Queen Elizabeth!

Olivia Colman is returning to her royal roots!

After winning the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite, Olivia Colman is back in character as another royal monarch – she’s portraying Queen Elizabeth II in season 3 of The Crown. While filming scenes at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield (where Kate Middleton‘s younger sister Pippa Middleton tied the knot in May 2017) over the weekend, Colman was seen with a group of fellow actors, including Marion Bailey transformed into the Queen Mother.

Bailey, known for Allied, sported a brimmed hat with a mint green dress for the scene, looking just like the wife of King George VI.

“It’s a brilliant show, and we have a tough act to follow, but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother,” Bailey said after news of her casting was announced in July. “Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top-notch team.”

Bailey was seen filming alongside Tobias Menzies, who is taking over in the new season as Prince Philip, as well as Erin Doherty as the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne and young actors portraying sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Each season of the show runs the course of a decade for the characters, and now the first two seasons have finished, the cast is being switched out completely.