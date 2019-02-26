Olivia Colman's got a genius plan for her Oscar

From Good Housekeeping

Olivia Colman scooped the Best Actress Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night, for role as Queen Anne in The Favourite.

Still the down-to-earth Brit we know and love, Olivia made us laugh when she revealed the genius, and slightly unusual plans, she has for her new Oscar – and we'd love to know what her husband makes of it!

Speaking to reporters backstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Olivia revealed that she plans to keep the award in bed with her.

After being asked by a Press Association reporter where she'd be putting her award, the mother-of-three replied: "In bed with me, between me and my husband. He doesn't know yet but he won't mind."

Talking after her big win, the actress revealed the advice her alter-ego Queen Anne would give to her on how to celebrate, saying: "[Queen Anne would say] 'Have some cake. Eat too much and be sick.'

"If you've seen the film it makes sense, that wasn't just a weird thing to say."

Despite her stellar performance in the highly acclaimed dark comedy, the 45-year-old actress was in shock when she won her Best Actress award, beating out Hollywood heavyweight Glenn Close.

After accepting her award, the actress arguable gave the best speech of the night, hilariously opening with: "It's genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. Got an Oscar."

The actress promised to give a "massive snog" backstage to anyone who she forgot in her speech, before paying tribute to her family, as well as The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos and co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Just before being prompted to wrap it up (to which she hilariously blew a raspberry), Olivia gushed: "To be in this category with these extraordinary women. Glenn Close, you've been my idol for so long and this is not how I wanted it to be.

She then dedicated her award to "any little girl who's practising their speech on telly".

The Norwich-born star, who we've long loved for her roles in Brit classics such as Peep Show, Hot Fuzz and Broadchurch, looked every inch the Hollywood star in a bespoke green Prada dress with black mesh sleeves and long, elegant train.

Congratulations Olivia!

