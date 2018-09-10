Olivia Munn 'shunned' by co-stars and director of 'The Predator' after sex offender scandal

Olivia Munn says that she feels like she’s been shunned by the her co-stars on The Predator, after she made a complaint that one of the actors on board was a registered sex offender.

She has also said that she had to ‘follow up’ her complaint with the movie’s studio, 20th Century Fox, after it appeared that action was not being immediately taken.

It emerged last week via a news story in the LA Times that Steven Wilder Striegel, who shot a brief scene playing a jogger with Munn, had pleaded guilty in 2010 to trying to entice a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him via the internet.

Striegel, described as a ‘longtime friend’ of the film’s director Shane Black and who has featured in small roles in a number of his films, later had his scene in the movie cut.

Munn and several other cast members were set to be interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter about the movie at the Toronto Film Festival, but in the end, only Munn and her co-star, 11-year-old Jacob Tremblay, attended.

Asked about why other cast members weren’t there as arranged, she said: “It’s a very lonely feeling to be sitting here by myself when I should be sitting here with the rest of the cast.

“We’re making movies. We’re not in the mafia. I haven’t spoken against the family. This guy isn’t in our movie anymore. I try to do the right thing and that’s all I can do, and when I see something, you do something. You don’t just sit back and hope it protects your movie.

“The movie is a great movie, the scene isn’t in there. It’s going to do well. At the end of the day, it’s just a movie. We can’t tell stories about people and not care about people. There are people who get very mad at you for not just helping them bury it.”

Munn told Vanity Fair: “I kind of feel like I’m the one going to jail. I didn’t go to jail, I didn’t put this guy on our set. I had this scene deleted.”

A rep for her co-star Keegan-Michael Key has said that he could not attend because of family engagements, but Munn added that she hadn’t heard from director Shane Black since the news broke.

In a separate interview with Variety, Munn said: “When I called, (Fox) was silent for two days.

“I did have to reach out again and say I didn’t feel comfortable presenting at the MTV Awards with Keegan [Michael Key, her co-star] unless this guy was out of it.





“I’m not saying they weren’t working on it behind the scenes. I just didn’t hear anything about it.

“But I’m happy that they did obviously because I’m proud of the work we did in this movie, we all worked really, really hard, and I wouldn’t be able to morally stand behind this movie with this guy in there.”

After news broke of Striegel’s conviction, Black released a statement reading: “Having read this morning’s news reports, it has sadly become clear to me that I was misled by a friend I really wanted to believe was telling me the truth when he described the circumstances of his conviction.

“I believe strongly in giving people second chances — but sometimes you discover that chance is not as warranted as you may have hoped.

“After learning more about the affidavit, transcripts and additional details surrounding Steve Striegel’s sentence, I am deeply disappointed in myself. I apologize to all of those, past and present, I’ve let down by having Steve around them without giving them a voice in the decision.”

