Only one Blockbuster video will remain after Australian branch closes

There will soon be just one remaining Blockbuster Video store on the planet, after the penultimate branch in a suburb of Perth, Australia, announced its imminent closure.

According to the Australian Associated Press, the branch in Morley will close at the end of the month.

That will leave the single remaining Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon.

The shop’s owner Lyn Boreszeky told the AAP: “We get customers all the time pleading for us not to close as they still enjoy the experience and service that we provide.

“Firstly, the number of customers that have been disappointed when stores have closed and secondly our industry was a great employer of university students, who loved their movies and showed their passion when talking to customers.”

The branch will officially close at the end of February, with a closing down sale of all its stock commencing on March 8.

Once upon a time, Blockbuster was the world leader in video, and latterly DVD, rental.

It had over 9000 stores worldwide, and at its peak in 2004, employed 84,300 worldwide, he majority of them in the US.

However, competition from mail-out DVD rental outfits like the early incarnation of Netflix and LoveFilm, plus kiosk-based solutions like Redbox, following by advances in home streaming, soon found the chain obselete.

The branch in Bend, Oregon, is hanging on, however, last year working with local brewery to produce its own craft beer.

And in a tip of the cap to nostalgia, the 90s-set Captain Marvel, out this weekend across the UK, also features a snapshot of branch on screen.



