'Orange Is The New Black' has been cancelled by Netflix

Netflix have announced that one of their earliest original series, Orange Is The New Black, is being cancelled, Deadline have reported. The show will end with season seven.

Still, the cast have taken it surprisingly well – if this official tweet is to be believed.

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB





“After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison, said series creator Jenji Kohan. “I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black.”

“During production of Season 1, everyone involved with Orange Is The New Black felt like we knew a special secret we couldn’t wait to share with the world. Since then, we have laughed, cried, raged, and roared with the women of Litchfield, and every moment spent with them felt like borrowed time — too good to last forever,” said Vice President of Original Content for Netflix Cindy Holland. “We will be sad to say goodbye but we will definitely be going out on a high. We are grateful to Jenji Kohan and her groundbreaking vision; to her supremely talented team of writers and producers; and to a once-in-a-lifetime cast and crew for creating a truly special work of art that has inspired conversations and connected audiences around the world.”

“Orange is the New Black has profoundly impacted popular culture worldwide, and has played a prominent role in building Lionsgate into a platform-defining brand,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. “Thanks to the brilliance of Jenji Kohan, the mastery of the creative and production team, the transcendent cast, and our tremendous partnership with Netflix, the series has surpassed our expectations year after year. With great pride, we are working together to bring this landmark series to a triumphant, satisfying close with the upcoming seventh season.”

Season 7 is slated to premiere in summer 2019.





