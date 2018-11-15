Original 'Avengers' cast pay tribute to Stan Lee with full-page advert

Confirming – if confirmation was needed – that the original cast of Marvel’s Avengers Assemble are the classiest superheroes on the planet, they clubbed together to put out a full-page tribute to Marvel creator Stan Lee in The Hollywood Reporter yesterday, following Lee’s sad passing on Monday.

‘We acknowledge his creative contribution, the thousands of men and women it has long employed, the millions that will continue to be entertained, and above all, his inimitable wit, grace and humility,’ the ad read.

‘Stan, we love you, we will miss you, we’re grateful to represent a small part of your amazing legacy.’

It was signed: ‘Scarlett J, Chris H, Mark R, Robert D, Jeremy R, Chris E.’

It’s a moving tribute, set against a black Avengers logo.

The touching advert appeared in The Hollywood Reporter. More

Of course, the Avengers Assemble stars weren’t the only Marvel actors to pay tribute to Lee following his passing.

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018









Thanks for everything Stan Lee! What a life, so well lived. I consider myself extraordinarily lucky to have gotten to meet you and to have played in the world you created.

🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/ryUjG7PL8D — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 12, 2018





Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018





But, appropriately based on how special the original Avengers movie was to Lee, Johansson, Hemsworth, Ruffalo, Downey Jr, Renner and Evans went further to pay tribute with their advert.

And the Avengers movies gifted Lee something else significant – his favourite MCU cameo, in Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

“Well, I think the cameo that’s my favorite is the one I did [with] Thor,” Lee said. “I’m standing in a bar with him and he’s drinking this Asgardian drink, which is very powerful, and I ask for a sip and he says, ‘No, it would kill you,’ and I insist. And he gives me a sip and then in the next scene, they’re carrying me out.”

“Now you’re saying to yourself, ‘Why is this Stan’s favorite cameo?’ and you haven’t thought of the real reason. It’s the only one I did that has two scenes. So I’m hoping it does well. Next time, they’ll give me three scenes. You never know where it’ll end.”





Read more

Stan Lee, Marvel Comics godfather, dead at 95

The Stan Lee Marvel cameos we can still look forward to

‘I owe it all to you’: Marvel stars pay tribute to Stan Lee