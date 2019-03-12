Orlando Bloom is getting flak for carrying his dog in a bag while on a motorbike

Ben Arnold
Contributor
Orlando Bloom and Mighty (Credit: Instagram)

Orlando Bloom’s dog-rearing skills are coming under some intense scrutiny, after snaps of him appeared with his dog Mighty stuffed into a drawstring bag.

That might be bad enough for some on its own, but then he’s seen riding off on a motorcycle, with the bag – and presumably the dog – strapped to his back.

The Daily Mail published the shots, snapped as the 42-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star as he stopped off for lunch in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

It’s not gone unnoticed, and some fans are furious.






He clearly loves the mutt – he even took it on Cbeebies with him when he read the Bedtime Story.


But it’s not the first time that he has ridden off into the sunset with Mighty, a toy poodle, stuffed into some receptacle or other.




Yahoo US reports that he could be in something of a grey area as far as the law goes too.

While the DMV doesn’t have specific rules for travelling with animals, one section states that animals should not be transported in a motor vehicle ‘unless the vehicle has installed means of preventing the animal from being discharged, or the animal is cross tethered to the vehicle, or is protected by a secured container or cage, in a manner which will prevent the animal from being thrown, falling, or jumping from the vehicle’.

The bag could be considered a ‘container’. But still…

Bloom is yet to comment on the matter.