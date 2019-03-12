Orlando Bloom is getting flak for carrying his dog in a bag while on a motorbike

Orlando Bloom’s dog-rearing skills are coming under some intense scrutiny, after snaps of him appeared with his dog Mighty stuffed into a drawstring bag.

That might be bad enough for some on its own, but then he’s seen riding off on a motorcycle, with the bag – and presumably the dog – strapped to his back.

Read more: Colin Hanks shares brilliant Luke Perry story

The Daily Mail published the shots, snapped as the 42-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star as he stopped off for lunch in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

It’s not gone unnoticed, and some fans are furious.

I officially hate Orlando Bloom, who in the world carries their their pet like this, and then rides off in a motorcycle with their dog stuffed in a bag!?!? pic.twitter.com/hUFRqxgJ3l — Nicky (@nicky_christie) March 8, 2019





They make motorcycle pet carriers too!! Mounts onto back of seat… whats wrong with this fool?!? 😳 pic.twitter.com/s8MuDK5Gu4 — Tringe 🐾🐎 (@tringe) March 11, 2019





Thank you to @Jamie_Burton_ for introducing me to this photo… Yes that's Orlando bloom and yes that little lump on his back is his dog…too much pic.twitter.com/kNniV4CxU7 — Fae Clerey (@FaeClerey) March 7, 2019





“I just don’t think you should carry a dog in a draw string bag… even if you are Orlando Bloom” – my mum — J Mels (@mellornator) March 6, 2019





Uhm Orlando Bloom carrying his dog in a drawstring backpack makes me sick. And angry. Poor pup. 😡 — Anessa Lenore (@uhnessuh5234) March 8, 2019





He clearly loves the mutt – he even took it on Cbeebies with him when he read the Bedtime Story.

Bring your friends and loved ones together this Friday evening! 🤗 We Are Together by @BTeckentrup is tonight's #BedtimeStory 😘 Join Orlando Bloom and his dog, Mighty at 6:50pm 🙌#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/4nNnSxy1Ta — CBeebies Grown-Ups 🎉 (@CBeebiesHQ) November 9, 2018





But it’s not the first time that he has ridden off into the sunset with Mighty, a toy poodle, stuffed into some receptacle or other.













Yahoo US reports that he could be in something of a grey area as far as the law goes too.

While the DMV doesn’t have specific rules for travelling with animals, one section states that animals should not be transported in a motor vehicle ‘unless the vehicle has installed means of preventing the animal from being discharged, or the animal is cross tethered to the vehicle, or is protected by a secured container or cage, in a manner which will prevent the animal from being thrown, falling, or jumping from the vehicle’.

The bag could be considered a ‘container’. But still…

Bloom is yet to comment on the matter.



