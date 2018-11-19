Oscar Isaac says filming 'X-Men: Apocalypse' was 'excruciating'

Oscar Isaac didn’t quite appreciate the level of discomfort being an X-Men villain was going to bring with it.

The Star Wars actor played En Sabah Nur, aka Apocalypse, X-Men: Apocalypse’s titular villain, in the 2016 movie.

But all that blue make-up and ludicrous cheek bones came at a substantial price.

He told GQ: “Apocalypse. That was excruciating.

“I didn’t know when I said yes that that was what was going to be happening, that I was going to be encased in glue and latex and in a 40 pound suit [and] that I had to wear a cooling mechanism at all times.

“I couldn’t really move my head, ever. I was like ‘Oh, I get to work with these great actors that I like so much, but I couldn’t even see them because I couldn’t move me head, and I had to sit on a specially designed saddle, cause that’s the only thing I could really sit on.

“I’d be rolled into a cooling tent between takes. And so I wouldn’t ever talk to anybody, and I couldn’t really move, sweating inside the mask and the helmet.

“And then I was also in high heels inside of a boot, so that was very difficult to move at all. And every time I moved, it was just like rubbers and plastic squeaking. So everything I said had to be dubbed later as well.

“And getting off was the worst part, because they just had to, like, scrape it off, for hours and hours.

“So that was X-Men: Apocalypse.”

Sounds BRILLIANT.

