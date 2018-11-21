Oscar Isaac says 'Star Wars Episode 9' will deal with Carrie Fisher's death in a 'beautiful way'

Oscar Isaac says Star Wars Episode 9 will handle the death of Carrie Fisher in a ‘beautiful way.’

The actress passed away in December 2016 and the third film in the trilogy was going to be her way of saying goodbye to Leia and the franchise, like Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill did in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi with Han Solo and Luke Skywalker, respectively.

As Fisher had died before filming began on Episode 9, J.J. Abrams is only able to use footage from The Last Jedi to complete her story but Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron, says that it will deal with Fisher’s passing.

“The story deals with that quite a bit,” he told the Daily Beast. “It’s a strange thing to be on the set and to be speaking of Leia and having Carrie not be around. There’s definitely some pain in that.”

Isaac returns in Episode 9 as Poe Dameron.

“There’s a looseness and an energy to the way that we’re shooting this that feels very different [from The Last Jedi].

“It deals with the amazing character that Carrie created in a really beautiful way,” Isaac added.

Speaking of working with Abrams again – he directed The Force Awakens – Isaac said it’s been a joy.

“It’s been really fun being back with J.J., with all of us working in a really close way. I just feel like there’s an element of almost senioritis, you know?” the actor explained.

“Since everything just feels way looser and people aren’t taking it quite as seriously, but still just having a lot of fun. I think that that energy is gonna translate to a really great movie.”

Star Wars: Episode 9 is scheduled for release on December 15, 2019

