Oscar nominees who are now making straight-to-DVD films

Winning – and even just being nominated for – an Academy Award is supposed to be the defining moment of an actor’s career. Yet for some recipients it can bizarrely be the beginning of the end.

Rather than propelling them further up the Hollywood echelon this so called Oscar curse can actually lead careers to stagnate and sometimes, even go into reverse.

Whose been afflicted by this jinx in the past though? Here are 10 Oscar nominees that are now making straight-to-DVD films.

Adrien Brody

The youngest actor to ever win the Academy Award for Best Actor, Adrien Brody picked up the gong for his performance in The Pianist at the tender age of 29. Since then though things haven’t gone quite as smoothly.

Sure, he popped up in Midnight In Paris and The Grand Budapest Hotel, but other than that, Brody’s film career has stalled to such an extent that he co-starred in the 2014 indie action American Heist with the rapper Akon and Hayden Christensen, a film that never even received a UK release. He was most recently seen lending star power wattage to Peaky Blinder S4.

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage is a cinematic enigma. He can go from the glorious, like when he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for 1995′s Leaving Las Vegas, to slumming it in things like Chinese co-production Outcast alongside Hayden Christensen, which was released through video on demand in 2015 after a wave of negative reviews. His lowest point arguably came in 2014′s religious thriller Left Behind which currently has a 2% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Still can’t help but root for him though.

John Travolta

Travolta’s career has more ups and downs than a runaway rollercoaster. In fact, following Travolta’s Oscar nominations for Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction it plummeted with the 1991 made for TV movie Chains Of Gold and 2013’s Killing Season, respectively.

The latter of which, even with Robert DeNiro as his co-star, was released on both the home screen and in cinemas simultaneously, and grossed the grand sum of £30,000. Which brings us neatly on to…

