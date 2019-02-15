Oscars 2019: 10 worst movies by Oscar-winning actors

Look, not every film can be a masterpiece, and no actor has perfect taste, but you’d think that joining the hallowed ranks of former Oscar winners would be enough to make the lucky recipients really focus on their legacies.

Not according to the following examples, which frequently prove that winning an Oscar can actually be the worst possible thing for your career. Watch out Rami Malek!

This one’s actually pretty impressive. Not only did Jared Leto win his Best Supporting Actor Oscar for just 21 minutes of screen time in Dallas Buyers Club, he immediately followed it by appearing as the worst live action Joker in any medium, in Suicide Squad. We’d applaud if we weren’t so upset.

Inspired by Instagram gangsters, his tattooed Joker was obnoxious from the very first tattoo-encrusted reveal. Sure, there’s competition for Leto’s worst role (that weird Netflix movie The Outsider is just one example), but, come on, this is arguably the most disappointing performance of the past 20 years.

2. Halle Berry – Movie 43

Three years after winning her first Best Actress Oscar for Monster’s Ball, Halle Berry turned up at the Razzies to collect her Worst Actress trophy for Catwoman. But Catwoman is Batman compared to Movie 43, a film that isn’t just Berry’s worst film, it might actually be the worst film.

Oh, and it also features Kate Winslet, so we’re also counting her, thanks to her 2009 Best Actress win for The Reader. But, to be honest, everyone involved in this thing should be ashamed of themselves.

3. Nic Cage – Arsenal

There’s lots to choose from in Cage’s eccentric career. We could have gone for The Wicker Man, Left Behind, or any number of the direct-to-VOD movies Cage has made since he won his Best Actor Oscar for his astonishing turn in Leaving Las Vegas. But we’ve chosen Arsenal as his absolute nadir.

That’s partly because it feels like a fake movie on Entourage (it stars Vincent Chase himself, Adrian Grenier), partly because it features a slumming it John Cusack (which makes us subconsciously compare it to the faultless Con Air), and partly because Cage is clearly so embarrassed to be in it, he’s wearing a fake moustache underneath a fake nose.

Look, this thing is awful. It’s so far from Leaving Las Vegas we’re starting to wonder if Nic Cage has a twin brother who’s got the real Nic Cage locked in a basement. One thing’s for sure, he’s not going to be nominated for another Academy Award any time soon.

4. Helen Mirren – Winchester

