Oscars 2019: The full list of winners

91st Academy Awards – Oscars Photo Room – Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actor Rami Malek, Best Actress Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress Regina King and Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali arrive backstage to pose with their awards. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bohemian Rhapsody was the big winner at the 91st Annual Academy Awards which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this Sunday night, honouring the outstanding achievements of cinema in 2018. The Queen biopic scooped four awards including Best Actor for Rami Malek.

Best Picture went to Green Book, while Alfonso Cuaron won Best Director for Roma.

Top acting honours were awarded to Olivia Colman, Regina King, Rami Malek, and Mahershala Ali.

In a year mired in controversy, from losing its only host to flip-flopping on the decision to hand out certain awards during the ad breaks, the show itself was a relatively smooth affair.

The 2019 Oscar winners

Best Picture – Green Book

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice

Actor in a Leading Role – Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

91st Academy Awards – Oscars Photo Room – Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actor Rami Malek poses with his award backstage, REUTERS/Mike Segar

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actor in a Supporting Role – Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star is Born
Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actress in a Leading Role – Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Olivia Colman pulled one of the biggest surprises of the night, winning the best actress Oscar for “The Favourite” (AFP Photo/VALERIE MACON)

Yalitzia Aparicio, Roma
GLenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actress in a Supporting Role – Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

An Oscar statue is pictured at the press preview for the 91st Academy Awards Governors Ball, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Animated Feature Film – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet

Directing – Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice

Documentary Feature – Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Documentary Short Subject – Period. End of Sentence.

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden

Foreign Language Film – Mexico, Roma

Germany, Never Look Away
Japan, Shoplifters
Lebanon, Capernaum
Poland, Cold War

Original Song – “Shallow” from A Star Is Born

91st Academy Awards – Oscars Backstage – Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Lady Gaga reacts. Matt Sayles /A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO MARKETING OR ADVERTISING IS PERMITTED WITHOUT THE PRIOR CONSENT OF A.M.P.A.S AND MUST BE DISTRIBUTED AS SUCH. MANDATORY CREDIT.

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
“All the Stars” from Black Panther
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
“I’ll Fight” from RBG

Adapted Screenplay – BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott

Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth

Original Screenplay – Green Book, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay
The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Shrader

Cinematography – Roma

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
A Star is Born

Costume Design – Black Panther

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Film Editing – Bohemian Rhapsody

BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Makeup and Hairstyling – Vice

Border
Mary Queen of Scots

Original Score – Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Production Design – Black Panther

The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Animated Short Film – Bao

Animal Behavior
Late Afternoon
Weekends
Bilby

Live Action Short Film – Skin

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother

Sound Editing – Bohemian Rhapsody

A Quiet Place
Roma
Black Panther
First Man

Sound Mixing – Bohemian Rhapsody

Black Panther
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born

Visual Effects – First Man

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
Ready Player One
Solo A Star Wars Story

Leader board

Bohemian Rhapsody – 4

Black Panther –  3

Green Book –  3

Roma –  3

A Star is Born –  1

Bao –  1

BlacKkKlansman – 1

The Favourite –  1

Free Solo –  1

First Man –  1

If Beale Street Could Talk – 1

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – 1

Vice – 1

Nomination leaderboard

The Favourite – 10
Roma 10
A Star Is Born – 8 
Vice – 8
Black Panther – 7
BlacKkKlansman – 6
Bohemian Rhapsody – 5
Green Book – 5
First Man – 4
Mary Poppins Returns – 4
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – 3 
Can You Ever Forgive Me? – 3
Cold War – 3
If Beale Street Could Talk – 3
Isle of Dogs – 2
Mary Queen of Scots – 2
Never Look Away – 2
RBG – 2

