Oscars 2019: The full list of winners

Bohemian Rhapsody was the big winner at the 91st Annual Academy Awards which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this Sunday night, honouring the outstanding achievements of cinema in 2018. The Queen biopic scooped four awards including Best Actor for Rami Malek.
Best Picture went to Green Book, while Alfonso Cuaron won Best Director for Roma.
Top acting honours were awarded to Olivia Colman, Regina King, Rami Malek, and Mahershala Ali.
In a year mired in controversy, from losing its only host to flip-flopping on the decision to hand out certain awards during the ad breaks, the show itself was a relatively smooth affair.
The 2019 Oscar winners
Best Picture – Green Book
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Actor in a Leading Role – Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actor in a Supporting Role – Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star is Born
Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Actress in a Leading Role – Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Yalitzia Aparicio, Roma
GLenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actress in a Supporting Role – Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Animated Feature Film – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Directing – Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Documentary Feature – Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Documentary Short Subject – Period. End of Sentence.
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Foreign Language Film – Mexico, Roma
Germany, Never Look Away
Japan, Shoplifters
Lebanon, Capernaum
Poland, Cold War
Original Song – “Shallow” from A Star Is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
“All the Stars” from Black Panther
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
“I’ll Fight” from RBG
Adapted Screenplay – BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott
Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth
Original Screenplay – Green Book, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay
The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Shrader
Cinematography – Roma
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
A Star is Born
Costume Design – Black Panther
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Film Editing – Bohemian Rhapsody
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Makeup and Hairstyling – Vice
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Original Score – Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Production Design – Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Animated Short Film – Bao
Seriously. Get the tissues ready.
Animal Behavior
Late Afternoon
Weekends
Bilby
Live Action Short Film – Skin
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Sound Editing – Bohemian Rhapsody
A Quiet Place
Roma
Black Panther
First Man
Sound Mixing – Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
Visual Effects – First Man
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
Ready Player One
Solo A Star Wars Story
Leader board
Bohemian Rhapsody – 4
Black Panther – 3
Green Book – 3
Roma – 3
A Star is Born – 1
Bao – 1
BlacKkKlansman – 1
The Favourite – 1
Free Solo – 1
First Man – 1
If Beale Street Could Talk – 1
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – 1
Vice – 1
Nomination leaderboard
The Favourite – 10
Roma 10
A Star Is Born – 8
Vice – 8
Black Panther – 7
BlacKkKlansman – 6
Bohemian Rhapsody – 5
Green Book – 5
First Man – 4
Mary Poppins Returns – 4
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – 3
Can You Ever Forgive Me? – 3
Cold War – 3
If Beale Street Could Talk – 3
Isle of Dogs – 2
Mary Queen of Scots – 2
Never Look Away – 2
RBG – 2
Read more
What happened to these Oscar-nominated child stars?
The most controversial Oscars ever?
Inside the Oscars goodie bag