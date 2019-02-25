Oscars 2019: The full list of winners

91st Academy Awards – Oscars Photo Room – Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actor Rami Malek, Best Actress Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress Regina King and Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali arrive backstage to pose with their awards. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bohemian Rhapsody was the big winner at the 91st Annual Academy Awards which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this Sunday night, honouring the outstanding achievements of cinema in 2018. The Queen biopic scooped four awards including Best Actor for Rami Malek.

Best Picture went to Green Book, while Alfonso Cuaron won Best Director for Roma.

Top acting honours were awarded to Olivia Colman, Regina King, Rami Malek, and Mahershala Ali.

In a year mired in controversy, from losing its only host to flip-flopping on the decision to hand out certain awards during the ad breaks, the show itself was a relatively smooth affair.

The 2019 Oscar winners

Best Picture – Green Book

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Actor in a Leading Role – Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

91st Academy Awards – Oscars Photo Room – Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actor Rami Malek poses with his award backstage, REUTERS/Mike Segar More

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actor in a Supporting Role – Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star is Born

Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actress in a Leading Role – Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Olivia Colman pulled one of the biggest surprises of the night, winning the best actress Oscar for “The Favourite” (AFP Photo/VALERIE MACON) More

Yalitzia Aparicio, Roma

GLenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actress in a Supporting Role – Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

An Oscar statue is pictured at the press preview for the 91st Academy Awards Governors Ball, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More

Animated Feature Film – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Directing – Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Documentary Feature – Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject – Period. End of Sentence.

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden



Foreign Language Film – Mexico, Roma

Germany, Never Look Away

Japan, Shoplifters

Lebanon, Capernaum

Poland, Cold War

Original Song – “Shallow” from A Star Is Born

