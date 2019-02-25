Oscars 2019: Olivia Colman crowned with Oscar glory for 'The Favourite'

Olivia Colman has said she will be taking her Oscar statuette to bed with her.

The British star of The Favourite won Best Actress on Sunday night, ahead of Glenn Close for The Wife and Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born.

Speaking backstage after her win, Colman was asked where she will be putting her prize.

She told the Press Association: “In bed with me, between me and my husband.” Asked how much of her speech was prepared, she replied “none of it”, adding that winning is “not an every day occurrence”.

In her amazing speech she said: “It’s genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I got an Oscar!

“OK, I have to thank lots of people. If, by the way, I forget anybody I’m going to find you later and I’m going to give you all a massive snog and I’m really sorry if I might forget now.

91st Academy Awards – Oscars Photo Room – Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Best Actress Olivia Colman arrives backstage with her award. REUTERS/Mike Segar More

“But Yorgos, my best director and the best film, and with Emma and Rachel, the two loveliest women in the world to fall in love with, and to go to work with every day, I mean, you can imagine, it wasn’t a hardship.

“And to be in this category with these extraordinary women, and Glenn Close… you’ve been my idol for so long and this is not how I wanted it to be and I think you’re amazing and I love you very much.”

Colman thanked her agents Lindy King, Olivia Homan and Hildy Gottlieb and her publicist Bryna Rifkin.

She said: “I love you all. Thank you, Lindy King, my agent who took me on over 20 years ago, thank you so much. And Olive and Hildy and Bryna, who made me do things that I said no to, but she was right.

“My mum and my dad… well, you know. And my kids who are at home and watching, look!

“Well, if you’re not, then, well done, but I sort of hope you are. This is not going to happen again.

“And any little girl who is practising their speech on the telly, you never know. I used to work as a cleaner and I loved that job, I did spend quite a lot of my time imagining this.”

She then said that she was being asked to “please wrap up”, and blew a raspberry as the audience laughed.

Olivia Colman reacts as she accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for “The Favourite” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More

Story continues