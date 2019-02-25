Oscars 2019: Spike Lee 'stormed out' when 'Green Book' won Best Picture

Spike Lee tried to walk out of the Oscars when ‘Green Book’ won

Green Book took home Best Picture at the Academy Awards on Sunday night and Spike Lee was not happy about it.

The BlacKkKlansman director, whose movie was also nominated in this category, attempted to storm out of the Dolby theatre when the movie’s name was announced.

He said after in the press room that his reason for walking out was because, like if he was watching the New York Knicks, “I thought I was courtside at the Garden. The ref made a bad call.”

Those watching in the theatre said Lee looked really upset.

Spike Lee was visibly angry when "Green Book" was announced as the winner of best picture at the Oscars, waving his arms in disgust and appearing to try to storm out of the Dolby Theatre before he was stopped at the doors. He returned to his seat when the speeches were over. — Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton) February 25, 2019





“Spike Lee was visibly angry when Green Book was announced as the winner of best picture at the Oscars,” AP Reporter Andrew Dalton tweeted.

“Waving his arms in disgust and appearing to try to storm out of the Dolby Theatre before he was stopped at the doors. He returned to his seat when the speeches were over.”

Others captured the moment on camera which many appreciated as they agreed that Green Book’s win was an awkward choice.

spike lee leaving the place when they announced green book as the winner of best picture is what i need to keep living pic.twitter.com/ylR3xm2KfV — 𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎 🕊 (@clubedaIuta) February 25, 2019





Lee had picked up his first competitive Oscar on Sunday night for Best Adapted Screenplay but it’s the second time he has lost Best Picture to a movie about somebody driving.

Thirty years ago, at the 1990 Academy Awards, Driving Miss Daisy won the top award while his movie Do The Right Thing didn’t get a nomination in the category and lost to Dead Poets Society for Best Original Screenplay.

“I’m snakebit,” Lee added in the press room. “Every time somebody’s driving somebody I lose.”





“But they changed the seating arrangement this time. But in ’89 I didn’t get nominated. So, this one we did.”

Green Book tells the story of an Italian-American racist called Tony Vallenlongo who accepts the job of driving celebrated black pianist Dr. Don Shirley around the Deep South on tour.

Many viewers watching were disappointed that director Peter Farrelly failed to mention Shirley during the Best Picture acceptance speech.

Not one of them white men even mentioned Dr. Don Shirley when accepting the award for Green Book. #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/lVMXf8Kskx — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) February 25, 2019





They mentioned Carrie Fisher but NOT DON SHIRLEY — Ariel Schudson (@ArchivistAriel) February 25, 2019





Green Book faced criticism from Shirley’s family who say that it features many lies about them and the pianist.

The writer, Tony’s son Nick Vallelonga, also faced backlash after an Islamophobic tweet he posted was uncovered while Peter Farrelly’s history of flashing his penis onset was also condemned.

