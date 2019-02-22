When are the Oscars 2019 on TV, how to watch and who’s hosting?

An Oscar statue is pictured at the press preview for the 91st Academy Awards Governors Ball, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24. at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

‘When are the Oscars 2019 on TV?’ we hear you cry.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered – with everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony, including who the current front-runners are.

When are the Oscars 2019 on TV?

The 91st Academy Awards are happening on 24 February. That’s earlier in the year than last year, because last year’s was rescheduled so it didn’t compete with the Winter Olympics.

In the UK, we’ll have to stay up late to watch it. From 1am to 5am on Monday, 25 February, Sky Cinema’s Alex Zane will be presenting live coverage of the Oscars ceremony on Sky Cinema Oscars.

He’ll be joined by a panel of experts in the studio offering commentary on the results as they are announced at Hollywood’s Kodak Theatre.

How can I watch the Oscars 2019 on TV?

Sky Cinema broadcasts a live transmission of the whole ceremony and build up on its dedicated pop-up channel Sky Cinema Oscars®. The ceremony will also be available to live-stream, subscription-free, on Now TV with a Sky Cinema Pass.

The pop-up channel is live now, showing Oscar-nominated and Academy Award-winning movies through the ages, as well as broadcasting all the action from the red carpet and ceremony live from midnight (GMT).





The whole ceremony will be repeated on Sky Cinema Oscars from 8am on Monday, 25 February.

And a two-hour Oscar highlights show will be available on demand and from 8pm on Monday 25 February on Sky Cinema Oscars.

Who’s hosting the Oscars 2019?

For the first time in 30 years, there will be no host for the Oscars. Kevin Hart was originally meant to host, but he quit the show after homophobic tweets from his past came back to haunt him.

The producers are believed to have recruited a crop of A-listers to introduce segments instead of relying on one headlining host. There’s a rumour that Whoopi Goldberg may be secretly hosting the show, as she’s been absent from her regular presenting gig on The View for several weeks, leading to speculation that she’s been deep in rehearsals.

Who’s presenting awards at the Oscars 2019?

Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage. (Reuters) More

Keeping with tradition, last year’s acting winners – Allison Janney, Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell, Gary Oldman – will present this year’s acting prizes.

People from outside the world of Hollywood (largely) have been recruited to present the eight Best Picture nominees. Those eight are Chef José Andrés, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Amandla Stenberg, and Barbra Streisand.

Other award presenters who have been officially announced by the Academy – in three waves – are Elsie Fisher, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd and Michelle Yeoh.

Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson.

Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu.

Can I watch the Oscars 2019 red carpet arrivals?

You can, they’ll also be live on Sky. Tune in from around 11pm to catch the latest on-the-spot interviews and outfit comparisons.

How do I follow the Oscars 2019 on social media?

In addition to keeping an eye on all your film geek mates’ twitter feeds, you can follow the Oscars at the following places.

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

Who are the Oscar 2019 frontrunners?

This year’s Best Picture race is said to the most open in years. At this stage of the race, there’s usually one frontrunner picking up the prize at every individual guild’s own awards shows. But this year, all eight films – Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star Is Born, and Vice – have received the top prize at various stages of the race.

