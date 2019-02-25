How the Oscars 2019 winners made Hollywood history

The 2019 Oscars might have been one of the most controversial ceremonies in recent history but that doesn’t mean it didn’t make history too.

Despite disappointment for a few choice winners at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night, there were some whose successes will go down in the record books.

Black Panther’s costume designer and production designer, Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler, became the first black women to win in their respective categories.

“Marvel may have created the first black superhero but through costume design, we turned him into an African king,” Carter said in her speech. “It’s been my life’s honour to create costumes. Thank you to the Academy. Thank you for honouring African royalty and the empowered way women can look and lead on screen.”

“I stand here stronger than I was yesterday, I stand here with agency and self-worth because of Ryan Coogler,” said Beachler, who is also the first black artist ever to win the Production Design award.

“You’re not only made me a better designer, a different storyteller, a better person; I stand here because of this man who offered me a better perspective of life, who offered me a safe space, who is patient, and gave me air, humanity and brotherhood, thank you Ryan, I love you.”

Black Panther is the first time Marvel Studios has won at the Oscars, winning three statues in total including Best Original Score in a Motion Picture for composer Ludwig Goransson.

Mahershala Ali became the first African-American to win consecutive acting Oscars by picking up his second Best Supporting Actor gong for playing Don Shirley in Green Book.

He is now two for two after winning in the same category in 2017 for Moonlight and now holds the joint record for most acting wins with Denzel Washington.

It’s also the second time two African-American performers have won supporting role Oscars in the same year as Regina King won for If Beale Street Could Talk too. The first time was when Ali and Viola Davis (Fences) won in 2017.

