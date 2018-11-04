Outlander's Sam Heughan once auditioned for James Bond

From Digital Spy

Outlander star Sam Heughan has revealed that he once auditioned to be James Bond.

Before wandering Scottish moors and defending the show's problematic rape scenes, there was once a time where Sam had more spy-minded aspirations.

The actor appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan ahead of Outlander's fourth season premiere on Sunday (November 4), where he explained that he went for the part of 007 himself.

According to Heughan, this was for the ubiquitous character's 21st reincarnation after Pierce Brosnan left the franchise with 2002's Die Another Day - a role which eventually went to Daniel Craig.

It's highly expected the next Bond film will be Craig's last turn as the spy, so Heughan may well get a second chance as Bond 22. He did say his first time auditioning was a "pretty good experience", after all.

"I did audition for Bond a long time ago when they were redoing it with Daniel Craig when he was Bond 21," he said.

"They were going to go younger with him and it was a pretty good experience. It's about time we got a Scottish Bond."

(NB: There actually has been a Scottish bond before, as the original 007 Sean Connery was born in Edinburgh.)

Unfortunately for Heughan, Bond isn't the only unsuccessful audition he has been made to endure.

Back in 2014, the actor revealed to Vulture that he auditioned for Game of Thrones an incredible seven times; auditioning unsuccessfully for the roles of Loras Tyrell, Renly Baratheon, and an unnamed member of the Night's Watch.

