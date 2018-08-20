'Outlaw King' trailer: Chris Pine's Scottish accent miraculously 'not sh*te'

Chris Pine has ditched his box fresh Starfleet uniform and smoothly coiffed Captain Kirk hairstyle in favour of a mud-encrusted tabard and a mullet-beard combo to play Robert the Bruce in Outlaw King.

Netflix has today launched the first trailer for the historical epic ahead of its global launch in November, giving us our first listen to the Star Trek actor’s accent as the legendary Scot.

Americans doing Scottish accents is often quite risky, with Mel Gibson’s dodgy effort in Braveheart being the low benchmark that most are judged against. Maybe it’s just payback for every accent Sean Connery ever attempted?

From the little that we hear in the first Outlaw King trailer, Pine’s accent is passable, with the Californian actor wisely opting for a loose brogue rather than a full-on Groundskeeper Willie effort.

Scottish people on Twitter have been quick cast judgment on Pine’s vocal efforts with verdicts ranging from “not sh***” to “OK”.

This looks brilliant! Chris Pine's Scottish accent actually sounds okay – at least in the trailer https://t.co/ohw41Mzq0X — Aidan Scott (@aidantscott) August 20, 2018





His accent is not bad all things considered rather softer a great effort to replicate what bruce may have sounded like — The Society of John De Graeme (@John_De_graeme) August 20, 2018





Chris Pine doing the bare minimum accent wise in the Outlaw King trailer, I see — Jo Geaney (@j_geaney) August 20, 2018





The glottal stop, the vowels and the Rs all sound good. #OutlawKing — Rowan J Coleman (@RowanJColeman) August 20, 2018





It’s okay, aye. — wee sausage (@hacketmale) August 20, 2018





Just saw the trailer for #OutlawKing Chris Pine does a pretty good accent and the Scottish location filming looks great. Looking forward to seeing it — Rowan J Coleman (@RowanJColeman) August 20, 2018





Though many have questioned whether Pine is the best person to play the iconic Scotsman when there are plenty of talented Scottish actors who are up to the task.

Glad #ChrisPine isn't going all out Heston with his Scottish accent nor is it like his attempt at a German accent in #WonderWoman. But if #OutlawKing was destined for select theaters and #Netflix, why not cast a Scot instead of a Chris? — Ghost Shark #1 from SYFY’s Frenzy #SharknadoWeek (@cloneposter) August 20, 2018





Rant: I like Chris Pine, but I can think of at least a dozen top Scottish actors with very close to as much Hollywood appeal* as Wonder Woman's henchman, and, dare I say, more talent… #Netflix *which is why Pine is the latest to exercise the Scottish accent, let's face it. https://t.co/AdGfgZamBV — Emma Nicholson (@ecnico15) August 20, 2018





One thing more worrying to us than Pine’s accent though is his mullet. We didn’t realise the “business on top, party at the back” style was so popular in the medieval highlands.

“It’s a haircut Jim, but not as we know it…” (Netflix) More

Pine is reteaming with Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie on Outlaw King which tells the true story of Robert the Bruce who died in 1329.

Outlaw King takes place over the extraordinary historic year when Robert the Bruce fights to regain control having been crowned King of Scots, only to be defeated in a surprise attack and made an outlaw by the English King and his occupying forces.

He is today revered in Scotland as a national hero.

Chris Pine and Florence Pugh in David Mackenzie’s ‘Outlaw King’. (Netflix) More

“Chris will bring intensity and flair to Robert the Bruce and his struggle to take back his country, being crowned King of Scots, then suffering a disastrous defeat and left on the run with just a handful of supporters only to claw his way, with bravery and cunning, back to victory,” said Mackenzie. “This was an early form of guerrilla warfare against the might of a vastly bigger better resourced enemy and is one of the great comeback stories of history.”

Outlaw King, which also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, and Stephen Dillane, hits Netflix and selected cinemas on 9 November.

Read more

New Spacey film flops

Fantastic Four were nearly in Deadpool 2

The worst accents in movie history