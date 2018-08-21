The most outrageously expensive movie merchandise that money can buy

The TV and film industry has become such an influence on our collective culture that’s it no wonder that merchandising has become such a massive industry in itself.
From bedsheets to action figures, T-shirts to board games, it’s rare that a movie or TV show doesn’t come with a slew of products to commemorate its existence. But for people ready to shell out the big bucks, and I’m talking BIG bucks, fans can go one giant step further to secure a piece of their favourite film or TV show.
From custom-made Bond cars to houses that homed Twilight characters there is a serious business for OTT merchandise and here are XX of the most outlandish.
Time to start saving your pennies.
James Bond’s Aston Martin
Aston Martin has confirmed it is recreating the 1964 Aston Martin DB5, seen in Goldfinger and Skyfall, in collaboration with the film franchise’s producers at EON Productions. 25 cars will be made including a straight-six, 282 horsepower, 3,995cc motor as well as a revolving license plate and other gadgets designed by Chris Corbould, 007’s Oscar-winning effects supervisor.
So if you have £2.75 million (plus tax) lying around in a savings account then you could be a lucky owner.
Marilyn Monroe’s white dress
Debbie Reynolds once had the biggest collections of movie memorabilia and had once hoped to open a museum to house it all, however, she ended up selling most of it including Monroe’s iconic dress from The Seven Year Itch (1955). It went for just under £3.6 million at auction in 2011, along with Elizabeth Taylor’s Cleopatra headdress and Charlie Chaplin’s bowler hat.
Gold Darth Vader mask
Only peasants own black Darth Vader masks, apparently. In Japan, to mark Star Wars’ 40th-anniversary last year, jewellers Ginza Tanaka commissioned a series of gold masks that went for the not-at-all ridiculous price of £1.1 million. Weighing 33 pounds you can’t actually wear it but you could carry around Comic-Con if you fancied. Probably shouldn’t though. At that price.
Chief Swan’s Forks home
Twilight fans wanting to get on the property ladder may want to think about moving to St Helens, Oregon, where Bella’s dad’s house from the movie is located. The two-floor, four-bedroom house is on the market for $349,900 (£272,650), which is actually cheaper than the average first home for Londoners.
The owner also kept the house the same as in the movie so it will be like you’re moving into Chief Swan’s home – without the vampire locals, we hope.
Han Solo’s jacket
For fans of the original Star Wars movies, and Harrison Ford in particular, you could be the proud new owner of the jacket he wore in The Empire Strikes Back. London’s Prop Store is putting on a charity sale, with the proceeds going to the NSPCC, and the jacket is expected to go for as much as £1 million, but really, can you put a price on Han’s style?
Dorothy’s ruby slippers
There were four of these classic Wizard of Oz shoes left after the movie was made and are among the most coveted movie props in the world. One pair is on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History while another was sold at auction in 2000 for The last pair to sell at auction in 2000 went for £519,000.
Indiana Jones’ bullwhip and fedora
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom fans could purchase Indy’s famous whip if they’re willing to shell out £70,000 for it, however, if they’re more interested in a new headpiece then maybe they’d want to put that money towards his fedora Raiders of the Lost Ark, which is expected to see at the Prop Store’s auction for as much as £300,000.
Will Thacker’s house
You can’t walk down Westbourne Park Road without seeing a crowd of people taking their photo in front of the famous front door that Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts walked through (as well as Rhys Ifans hang out of half-naked) in 1999 film Notting Hill. Technically the house was only used for the front door – a separate one was used for interiors – but in 2009 it went on sale for £2.5 million.
The private Rosemead Garden that Will and Anna snuck into can be accessed with the purchase of another six-storey house, on Elgin Avenue, if you fancy stumping up £13.2million for the convenience.
Marty McFly’s hoverboard
While the functionality of the Back to the Future Part II prop is certainly lacking, it’s still an iconic piece of cinematic history. It’s no wonder that Prop Store has it valued between £30,000-£50,000 at its auction. Hey, you might even be able to upgrade it to make it hover when the technology becomes available. Worth the wait right?
Doc Brown’s DeLorean
There were six made for the first Back to the Future film, but now the motor company is bringing it back for consumers to buy. It’s believed the car will be available from 2019 for around £78,000, and it will replace the original 130-horsepower engine with a modern powerplant that can produce, according to Espey, three times as much power. Time travel not guaranteed.
