The most outrageously expensive movie merchandise that money can buy

The TV and film industry has become such an influence on our collective culture that’s it no wonder that merchandising has become such a massive industry in itself.

From bedsheets to action figures, T-shirts to board games, it’s rare that a movie or TV show doesn’t come with a slew of products to commemorate its existence. But for people ready to shell out the big bucks, and I’m talking BIG bucks, fans can go one giant step further to secure a piece of their favourite film or TV show.

From custom-made Bond cars to houses that homed Twilight characters there is a serious business for OTT merchandise and here are XX of the most outlandish.

Time to start saving your pennies.

James Bond’s Aston Martin

How to Buy James Bond’s Iconic Aston Martin DB5 from ‘Goldfinger’ More

Aston Martin has confirmed it is recreating the 1964 Aston Martin DB5, seen in Goldfinger and Skyfall, in collaboration with the film franchise’s producers at EON Productions. 25 cars will be made including a straight-six, 282 horsepower, 3,995cc motor as well as a revolving license plate and other gadgets designed by Chris Corbould, 007’s Oscar-winning effects supervisor.

So if you have £2.75 million (plus tax) lying around in a savings account then you could be a lucky owner.

Marilyn Monroe’s white dress

Marilyn Monroe’s The Seven Year Itch dress is iconic More

Debbie Reynolds once had the biggest collections of movie memorabilia and had once hoped to open a museum to house it all, however, she ended up selling most of it including Monroe’s iconic dress from The Seven Year Itch (1955). It went for just under £3.6 million at auction in 2011, along with Elizabeth Taylor’s Cleopatra headdress and Charlie Chaplin’s bowler hat.

Gold Darth Vader mask

It’s 24K solid gold. More

Only peasants own black Darth Vader masks, apparently. In Japan, to mark Star Wars’ 40th-anniversary last year, jewellers Ginza Tanaka commissioned a series of gold masks that went for the not-at-all ridiculous price of £1.1 million. Weighing 33 pounds you can’t actually wear it but you could carry around Comic-Con if you fancied. Probably shouldn’t though. At that price.

Chief Swan’s Forks home

Chief Swan’s Forks house is up for sale More

Twilight fans wanting to get on the property ladder may want to think about moving to St Helens, Oregon, where Bella’s dad’s house from the movie is located. The two-floor, four-bedroom house is on the market for $349,900 (£272,650), which is actually cheaper than the average first home for Londoners.

