‘Overlord’ Wins Early Raves at Fantastic Fest: ‘Everything I Wanted From a WWII Nazi Zombie Movie’

Up for some pulpy, horror exploitation goodness this fall? If the reaction from its premiere at Fantastic Fest is any indication, “Overlord” may be exactly what you are looking for.

Last night, the WWII zombie film from director Julius Avery and producer J.J. Abrams earned rave reviews at the genre-oriented film festival in Austin, with “Deadpool” creator Rob Liefeld and “Doctor Strange” writer C. Robert Cargill among those in the audience. Early tweets and reviews have been glowing, praising the film as a must-see for anyone who likes their horror films as enthusiastically nasty as possible.

Comparisons have also been made to the video game series “Wolfenstein,” which has been putting a monster twist on the Nazis since 1981.

“I can’t even put a number to how many years I’ve been wanting a film adaptation of ‘Wolfenstein.’ After such a long time killing Nazis, monsters, and Nazi monsters, I wanted the opportunity to sit back and let others do the work for me, all with a Hollywood budget,” wrote Jonathan Barkan in his review for horror site Dread Central.

“Having just walked out of the world premiere at Fantastic Fest, that desire has pretty much been 100% met.”

“Overlord” stars Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell as members of a WWII paratrooper team that drops into France ahead of D-Day to take out a signal jammer located on the top of a church tower. But the team finds something much worse: the Nazis have built a lab beneath the church and are conducting experiments on the townspeople, turning them into grotesque and hostile beasts. “

Paramount will release “Overlord” on Nov. 9.

Check out more of the reactions from the premiere in the tweets below.

OVERLORD is everything I wanted from a WWII Nazi zombie movie. Shades of THE THING, RE-ANIMATOR, and hardcore horror influence amidst grunts-and-grit military warfare. Explosive action, gruesome sci-fi experimentation. Massive, MASSIVE fun. #FantasticFest — Howlin' Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) September 23, 2018

There are a surprising number of nazi zombie movies. OVERLORD is by far the best and most fun. Part WWII man on a mission movie, part Frankenstein zombie movie, all fun. See this one big and loud when you get the chance. pic.twitter.com/CpG5LP3hcC — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) September 23, 2018

Still got OVERLORD on the brain. Great direction, fresh cast, slick FX. Perfect sci-fi war movie horror mash up! Wyatt Russell gives his best performance to date, channels his Dad’s appeal and swagger. Top film from Bad Robot! — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) September 23, 2018

It’s amazing that something as gory and unapologetically exploitation-y as Overlord is being released wide. Filmed as an A-picture, taken seriously by all involved which makes the insanity that follows grounded enough to not be silly. Very happy with this one. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) September 23, 2018

Between #AQuietPlace and #Overlord, give Paramount some cred for taking a chance on two great genre movies this year. Both are completely different, but both feel fresh and bring something new to the table — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 23, 2018

OVERLORD is a headbutt to the face kinda flick. This movie comes for ur neck in the opening shot & it doesn’t let up once. If you peeped the trailer you know what this is but make no mistake Avery FULLY commits to the WW2 drama & the zombie craziness!! And both efforts are 🔥!! — Jacqueline @FantasticFest (@THATJacqueline) September 23, 2018

