'I owe it all to you': Marvel stars pay tribute to Stan Lee

Celebrity tributes are pouring in for comic book legend Stan Lee. The godfather of Marvel Comics died Monday at age 95.
Lee, who created or co-created countless beloved characters like Black Panther, Iron Man, Spider-Man and the X-Men, is being remembered by many actors and actresses whose iconic roles on screen he made possible. Robert Downey Jr. shared a photo with Lee writing, “I owe it all to you.”
Chris Pratt, who stars in the big-screen version of Lee’s Guardians of the Galaxy comic, was grateful to have, as he put it, “played in the world” Lee created.
Thanks for everything Stan Lee! What a life, so well lived. I consider myself extraordinarily lucky to have gotten to meet you and to have played in the world you created.
— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 12, 2018
Actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the Avengers movies, said his “Uncle Stan” had made the world a better place.
Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human… pic.twitter.com/x6yZ6ClNSX
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018
Chris Evans, whose foray into superhero films began by playing the Human Torch in Fantastic Four — a character written by Lee — exclaimed, “There will never be another Stan Lee.” The pair also collaborated on The Avengers franchise.
There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018
Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman, exclaimed, “I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy.”
We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018
Marvel stars Tom Holland, Josh Brolin and Sebastian Stan shared tributes on Instagram.
Ryan Reynolds, who worked with Lee on his hit Deadpool movies, tweeted, “Thanks for everything.”
Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018
Black Panther stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke reacted as well.
THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln
— Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 12, 2018
Rest in Peace Stan Lee
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 12, 2018
Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll, Luke Cage’s Theo Rossi and Rosario Dawson all expressed gratitude for Lee, who also a producer on Netflix’s Marvel shows.
RIP to the great @TheRealStanLee . What a wonderful gift you have given us in the characters you’ve created and the love and passion you had for your fans. Thank you. #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/D5hxBNWMfU
— Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) November 12, 2018
Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee. Rest In Paradise. Thank you for your imagination, creativity, tenacity, inspiration and love!!! https://t.co/4WqHCtDXE1
— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 12, 2018
Thank you #StanLee
For my childhood and for one of my favorite jobs to date.
Rest In Peace & Paradise Genius.
— Theo Rossi (@Theorossi) November 12, 2018
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star J. August Richards noted that Lee “was incredibly gracious in person.”
You’re going to see a lot of these today because he touched so many of our lives and was incredibly gracious in person. Thank you Stan Lee for allowing me to dream as a child then realize my dream as an adult… #StanLee #Dreamer pic.twitter.com/4YTOFWzpCv
— J. August Richards (@jaugustrichards) November 12, 2018
DC Comics, Marvel’s rival, offered sincere condolences on Twitter.
He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan.
— DC (@DCComics) November 12, 2018
Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, said “Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created.”
Bob Iger on Stan Lee: pic.twitter.com/dJtxjPht7e
— Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) November 12, 2018
The loss of Lee is already felt across the entertainment industry.
At age 7, I drew this weird portrait of Stan Lee and asked my Mom to send it to him. Thankfully she didn’t because 30+ years later, I got to give it to the great one in person. Thanks for all the fun Stan #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/IpfYBSjWyf
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 12, 2018
Stan Lee’s impact on pop culture is immeasurable and the reason so many of us have jobs where we get to embrace the best parts of our childhood & most imaginative parts of ourselves daily.
— Cher (@thecherness) November 12, 2018
His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018
Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special.
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018
stan lee created an entire universe for us before leaving this one. rip to a legend
— MAJOR LAZER (@MAJORLAZER) November 12, 2018
Thank u Stan Lee for everything.
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 12, 2018
Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2018
To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters. Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others. You will be sadly missed. RIP.
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 12, 2018
RIP to one of the greatest creative minds of our time. Thank you for such an incredible legacy and for giving us so many icons that will continue to live on long after you are gone. Goodbye #stanlee – we love you. pic.twitter.com/nxwI1YS3OT
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 12, 2018
Stan Lee. A gentleman and a genius. It was an honor to be a small part of his universe. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/iZNtQRRqKD
— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) November 12, 2018
Permanent cameo in heaven. #RIPStanLee https://t.co/ZnIv2hXMVy
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 12, 2018
Lee’s cause of death has not been reported at this time; however, he battled health issues later in his life. Earlier this year, he was hospitalized for shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat. He also suffered pneumonia.
