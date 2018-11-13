'I owe it all to you': Marvel stars pay tribute to Stan Lee

Celebrity tributes are pouring in for comic book legend Stan Lee. The godfather of Marvel Comics died Monday at age 95.

Lee, who created or co-created countless beloved characters like Black Panther, Iron Man, Spider-Man and the X-Men, is being remembered by many actors and actresses whose iconic roles on screen he made possible. Robert Downey Jr. shared a photo with Lee writing, “I owe it all to you.”





Chris Pratt, who stars in the big-screen version of Lee’s Guardians of the Galaxy comic, was grateful to have, as he put it, “played in the world” Lee created.

Thanks for everything Stan Lee! What a life, so well lived. I consider myself extraordinarily lucky to have gotten to meet you and to have played in the world you created.

🙏♥ pic.twitter.com/ryUjG7PL8D — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 12, 2018

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the Avengers movies, said his “Uncle Stan” had made the world a better place.

Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human… pic.twitter.com/x6yZ6ClNSX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018

Chris Evans, whose foray into superhero films began by playing the Human Torch in Fantastic Four — a character written by Lee — exclaimed, “There will never be another Stan Lee.” The pair also collaborated on The Avengers franchise.

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman, exclaimed, “I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy.”

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Marvel stars Tom Holland, Josh Brolin and Sebastian Stan shared tributes on Instagram.













Ryan Reynolds, who worked with Lee on his hit Deadpool movies, tweeted, “Thanks for everything.”

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

Black Panther stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke reacted as well.

‏

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 12, 2018

Rest in Peace Stan Lee 💙 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 12, 2018

Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll, Luke Cage’s Theo Rossi and Rosario Dawson all expressed gratitude for Lee, who also a producer on Netflix’s Marvel shows.

RIP to the great @TheRealStanLee . What a wonderful gift you have given us in the characters you’ve created and the love and passion you had for your fans. Thank you. #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/D5hxBNWMfU — Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) November 12, 2018

Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee. Rest In Paradise. Thank you for your imagination, creativity, tenacity, inspiration and love!!! https://t.co/4WqHCtDXE1 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 12, 2018

Thank you #StanLee For my childhood and for one of my favorite jobs to date. Rest In Peace & Paradise Genius.

🙏🏽👑 🕶🕶🕶🕶🕶🕶🕶🕶🕶🕶 — Theo Rossi (@Theorossi) November 12, 2018

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star J. August Richards noted that Lee “was incredibly gracious in person.”

You’re going to see a lot of these today because he touched so many of our lives and was incredibly gracious in person. Thank you Stan Lee for allowing me to dream as a child then realize my dream as an adult… #StanLee #Dreamer pic.twitter.com/4YTOFWzpCv — J. August Richards (@jaugustrichards) November 12, 2018

DC Comics, Marvel’s rival, offered sincere condolences on Twitter.