Owen Wilson 'refuses to see newborn daughter'

Owen Wilson has just welcomed a newborn daughter with ex-girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates, but the actor reportedly “refuses to meet” her.

The baby girl named Lyla, was born in October but has still not met her father, according to Us Weekly.

“He does not want to visit [and does not] want any custody of her,” an alleged source told the magazine.

The Marley & Me actor “even checked the no visitation box in court in June”, the insider added.

Despite having not met his daughter or been in contact with Varunie who was his girlfriend of “five years”, the source revealed Lyla “looks just like Owen”.

Responding to the claims, a representative for the actor told the magazine, “This is a private matter and it’s not appropriate to comment further.”

Varunie has posted a few sweet photos of the newborn to her Instagram account and it appears she has given Lyla her father’s last name.

“My sweet little princess. Lyla Aranya Wilson, born on 10-09-18,” she captioned a photo of her daughter, which was posted a few weeks ago.





Owen already has two other children – one son, Robert, born in 2011 with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell and another son, Finn, born in 2014 with fitness trainer, Caroline Lindqvist.

Yahoo Lifestyle has contacted the actor’s representatives for a comment on the report.





