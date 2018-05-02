Pamela Anderson claims she lost out on 'Under Siege' role after rejecting Steven Seagal

Pamela Anderson says she lost out on a role in ‘Under Siege’ because she rejected Steven Seagal

Pamela Anderson has claimed that she lost out on a role in the 1992 movie Under Siege because she rejected its lead star, Steven Seagal.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which sees her pose for an awkward photo with Julian Assange, the former Baywatch star recalled the “casting couch” scenario.

“I remember [Seagal] saying to me, ‘If you don’t do it, then that girl across the hall will do it, and she’ll get the job,'” Anderson alleges. “And I said, ‘Well, good, goodbye.”

The role eventually went to her Baywatch co-star Erika Eleniak.

Pamela Anderson and editor of WikiLeaks Julian Assange pose for a portrait on March 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David LaChapelle/Contour RA) More

In March, two women claimed that they were sexually assaulted by the American actor, which he vehemently denied. Regina Simons and Faviola Dadis detailed the alleged assaults at a press conference with their attorney Lisa Bloom and both women have also filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anderson herself got into hot water with the #MeToo movement after suggesting that victims of Harvey Weinstein “should have known what they were getting into.” She doubled-down on this point to THR.

“You need to have that Spidey sense or whatever it is that this is not right,” she said. “When someone answers the door in a bathrobe, don’t go in that room. Or if you go in the room, get that role. (Laughs.) Sorry, now I’m really in trouble.

“I remember Revlon and Guess Jeans both offered me huge campaigns, and I didn’t feel right about going into a room and sitting on a bed. I just had this sense that this was not going to go well.”

