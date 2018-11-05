Pamela Anderson says the #MeToo movement is 'too much and paralyses men'

Pamela Anderson has said that she thinks the #MeToo movement is ‘too much’, and that it ‘paralyses men’.

Speaking to 60 Minutes in Australia, the former Baywatch star also said that women have a responsibility to look after themselves.

“I’m a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore,” she told host Liam Bartlett.

“I think it paralyses men. I think that this Me Too movement is a bit too much for me.”

The #MeToo campaign gained traction following the allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein which emerged in October, 2017.

Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment and assault, with many detailing startlingly similar stories of being invited to hotel suites where the alleged assaults then took place.

“My mother taught me, don’t go to a hotel with a stranger,” said Pamela.

“If someone answers a door in a bathrobe and it’s supposed to be a business meeting, maybe I should go with somebody else.

“I think that some things are just common sense. Or if you go in, get the job. I’ll probably get killed for saying that… I’m Canadian, I’m going to speak my mind, okay? I’m sorry. I’m not politically correct.”

Anderson was also asked about her former experiences as a Playboy centrefold, and whether she had felt ‘exploited’.

“No, I think there’s worse than Playboy,” she replied. “I think it was very empowering, and no one forced me to do anything.”

